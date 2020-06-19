According to a release, the College of the Ozarks has named alumnus Dr. Weston Wiebe as the chief operating officer at College of the Ozarks, as announced by President Jerry C. Davis Wednesday.
“Dr. Wiebe will assume the management of day-to-day operations of the College,” Davis said. “He is a well-educated alumnus who understands the uniqueness of the College and how it operates.”
Wiebe started as a professor and transitioned to vice president for vocational programs and business affairs in 2019. Wiebe earned his undergraduate degree at C of O and an M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Kansas.
In addition, he holds a Credential of Readiness from Harvard Business School with honors. His certifications include Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, and Financial Accounting.
“Weston Wiebe is a capable administrator with classroom experience, superb qualifications, and a strong faith,” Davis added. “He and his wife, Caylin, live on campus and enjoy being with staff and students.”
Davis said Wiebe will assume his new responsibilities immediately. This will allow Davis to focus on development, patriotic education, and character education activities.
College of the Ozarks is a private, Christian, liberal arts college, located in Point Lookout on a 1,000-acre campus. Christian values, hard work, and financial responsibility comprise the fundamental building blocks of the “Hard Work U.” experience.
The College earns numerous accolades yearly, including No. 1 Most Innovative School in the Midwest, No. 1 Best Value Regional College in the Midwest, and No. 1 Best Undergraduate Teaching in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report for 2020 and No. 1 Best Bang for the Buck by Washington Monthly. To achieve its vision, the College pursues academic, vocational, Christian, patriotic, and cultural goals. These goals are mirrored in School of the Ozarks, a laboratory school that completes the K-college model.
