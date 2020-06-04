A man was shot and killed during an altercation in Stone County on June 4, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported that deputies were dispatched to a residence approximately three miles down Ance Creek Road, just outside of Branson West, on report of an altercation. During that altercation, a man died from a gunshot wound.
Stone County detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident. Deputies have taken a man into custody as a person of interest, according to the release.
Rader said this is an ongoing investigation and that further information will be released as it unfolds, the release stated.
