Hobby Lobby has announced an estimated opening date for their new Branson store.
The new Branson Hobby Lobby is expecting to open in late September and their store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be closed on Sundays.
A press release provided by a Hobby Lobby spokesperson states that construction is underway at the 61,000-square-foot former Kmart location at 1477 State Hwy 248.
According to the release, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. is a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores and will be one of 25 locations located in Missouri
“The success of our stores in Missouri is a good indicator that Branson shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” said Director of Advertising Kelly Black, in the press release. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
According to the city of Branson’s Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel, “final inspections for the new location have been requested for this week.”
Hobby Lobby will bring approximately 35-50 jobs to the community, and, according to a Facebook post by the company, they recently held a hiring event.
According to the release, full-time associates will be paid $15.70 per hour and part-time associates will receive $10.45 per hour.
Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation and offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products, including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
According to the release, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. is a major Oklahoma City-based corporation that began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970 by David Green.
When Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born and is now “the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.”
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the Branson Kmart closed in 2017 and was one of 78 Kmarts that closed around the country at that time.
