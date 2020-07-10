Following the passing of the law enforcement sales tax increase on June 2, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell is now looking forward to the impacts it will have on his, and other county departments.
The county’s longtime law enforcement sales tax of one-eighths of one percent was passed in November 2005 and would have sunset on Dec. 31, 2022.
Voters approval of the new law enforcement sales tax ballot question raised the tax amount from one-eighth of one percent to three-eighths of one percent. This sales tax amount was passed with 2,989 yes votes and 1,847 no votes and will sunset in 15 years.
Russell said he was very glad when the new tax amount passed.
“The financing for the sheriff’s office has been slim at best for many years. The county has been struggling and trying to keep the books balanced as much as they can and provide the services that we need to provide. Here lately, for the last several years, we’ve been spending a million dollars out of deficit and that can not continue. We just had to be able to try and fix that and be able to try to provide more services for the citizens of Taney County,” said Russell. “There’s just a whole host of things we have fallen behind in that need to be corrected, and by the passing of this tax, we can correct those.”
Russell explained that thanks to the increase in funds from this tax, the sheriff’s department will hopefully not only be able to pay current employees more, but also increase the starting pay to make department positions more applicable.
“I was just talking with my jail administrator about trying to hire some more jailers to fulfill the positions that are already existing in the jail. We have four positions open, and we actually only got one good applicant,” Russell said. “So being able to bring the starting pay and everything up to a reasonable level, and being able to compete with these other counties with the other jurisdictions around, is going to be very big for us as far as being able to draw good applicants for the sheriff’s office, whether it’s in the jail, the deputies out on the road and just for any of the employees.
“We’ve got to be competitive in the job field, so this is going to be able to allow us to be able to do that.”
In addition to employee pay, Russell said his hope is that some of these new incoming funds will also be set aside to pay for a much-needed expansion of the Taney County Jail in a few years.
“Before the COVID situation hit, there at one point we did get up to 292 inmates in the jail. We have a capacity for 268, so we were over capacity and we expect that to come back and be a problem in the very near future,” said Russell. “I’m positive that the commission will be setting part of that back to be used for a future expansion in the jail facility, so no further funding would have to be done for that.
“ I would hope that, that would happen.”
As Russell will be retiring at the end of his current term, and a new sheriff will be elected next month, Russell said he’s sad he won’t get to see first hand how the county benefits from the passing of this tax increase.
“I’m not really going to have anything to do with the tax and how it’s spent. I won’t be able to be part of that. The next sheriff in line will be the one doing the requesting for the funding,” said Russell. “This was one of my last goals, to be able to get this tax passed, so the future officers and the future employees here would have a better work environment.
“The county would be in a better financial situation and be able to provide more for the employees here.”
As the pandemic crossed into Missouri just weeks after the Taney County Commission approved the law enforcement sales tax ballot question, Russell said he was very appreciative of the residents who voted in favor of the tax.
“Quite honestly, back in January when we put this on, none of the COVID was going on and none of this other stuff was going on and all of that hit us real hard. It’s hit the community so hard. It’s hit the workers hard,” said Russell. “Honestly, I was very concerned that the tax would not pass with everything going on. Our entire economy changed. It was just a whole different world than what it was in January whenever we put this on.
“So I was surprised when it passed, especially by so much, and very appreciative to the voters for supporting us.”
Unlike the current law enforcement sales tax, the funds generated by the newly passed sales tax would be used to also fund both the prosecutor and juvenile offices.
“I keep referring to the sheriff’s office, but this also refers to the prosecutor’s office and the juvenile office. They’re all tied in with this,” Russell said. “It’s going to relieve the general revenue of the county to where the other employees will be able to benefit some.
“The overall well-being of the county will be much better with this.”
A nearly identical law enforcement sales tax was proposed to voters during the April 2019 election. That proposal did not include a sunset date and failed by 239 votes.
