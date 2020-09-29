Two items were passed by Branson aldermen in regard to public sewer capabilities at the new Aldi site.
According to the first staff report, the site that Aldi is being constructed on –1231 Branson Hills Parkway – is in need of a public sewer main improvement.
The report states that “if the city agrees to reimburse Aldi for portions of the cost of labor and materials needed for the public sewer main improvement for the amount of $66,000, Taney County has agreed to reimburse the city for this amount from the Taney County Sewer sales tax fund.”
If this item passes its final reading, then $66,000 will be expensed out of the Water Sewer fund, the revenue from Taney County will be recorded in the same fund, thereby, netting a $0 effect to the Water Sewer Capital Fund balance for the city of Branson.
The second item that passed its first reading is in regard to approving a reimbursement agreement with Aldi Inc.
According to the second staff report, the property was annexed by the city in 1993, and even though public sewers were installed during the development, a gravity sewer main was not provided to this specific parcel.
Therefore, for a public gravity sewer to be constructed “Aldi Inc. will have to construct a 449-foot sewer main extension from the McDonald’s property on Branson Hills Parkway to two lots on the Aldi’s site.”
According to the report, $66,750 was included in the city’s 2020 Water & Sewer Capital Budget to assist with the cost of the sewer extension. Upon its completion, it will become part of the public sewer system for the city.
In accordance with the city of Branson’s bidding process, Aldi Inc. received two bids for the construction of the extension:
- Tom Boyce Excavating, Inc. for $130,353
- Moore Excavating, LLC for $136,719
According to the report, city staff’s cost estimate for the construction was $150/ft, based on previous bids for similar projects.
With the low bid, received by Aldi Inc., costing approximately $290/ft, the city notified Aldi’s representatives that “the city’s participation would need to remain within the original estimates and budget availability.”
Aldi Inc. representatives agreed to the contract terms and then requested a total contract amount not to exceed $66,000.
The final reading for these two items are tentatively scheduled for the next regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting on Oct. 13.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda items.
