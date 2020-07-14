The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District had a full evening of responses on July 11, which included a water rescue, assistance with an aircraft request and a possible structure fire.
In a Facebook press release, Southern Stone County Fire Officials reported at 4:50 p.m. their marine division was dispatched for a water rescue on Table Rock Lake. The call was for a female in her 40s with a possible broken leg due to a jet ski accident.
The marine crew stabilized the woman in the water and they transferred her via a backboard to the boat. Crews then escorted the patient to the closest dock, near the end of Little Aunts Creek Road, where they met Mercy EMS to transport the patient to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield, the release stated.
In a coinciding online incident report, the Missouri State Highway Water Patrol reported Kelly Denny, 42, of Ozark had been riding as a passenger on a 2003 Yamaha XL700 Jet Ski, when the driver, an unnamed 11-year-old from Ozark, began a turn and struck waves, which ejected Denny from the vessel.
At 11:23 p.m. Southern Stone County Fire Units assisted with an aircraft request on Missouri 248 in Reeds Spring. The call was for a male who attempted suicide/hanging. Mercy Lifeline 1 flew the patient, according to the release.
At 11:38 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to Show Place Gateway in Branson for a reported single family residential filled with smoke.
At 11:49 p.m. crews on-scene reported nothing showing. At 11:56 p.m. command units confirmed no fire and no smoke, but units would continue to investigate. At 12:03 p.m. nothing was found and all fire units returned to service, the release stated.
A video of the marine division crew responding to the Table Rock Lake water rescue call can be found on The Southern Stone County fire Protection District Facebook page.
