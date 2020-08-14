The zoning of a development on Fall Creek Rd., that’s planned to be used for affordable housing and other housing types, was passed by the aldermen on its final reading.
Instead of going through the normal zoning process, that typically includes going before the Planning Commission, the developers Branson Affordable Housing Partners, LLC led by Dan and Mark Ruda, decided to provide the city with an Annexation Plan of Intent, which bypasses the Planning Commission.
Although an Annexation Plan of Intent is legal and is written in city code, city staff stated that they have never seen this move used before by a developer in the city.
“I’ll tell you, honestly what probably caught everybody off-guard is we’ve never done an Annexation Plan of Intent before,” said City Attorney Chris Lebeck. “This is brand new. We’re dealing with a piece of property that arguably is right down under a cloud, a cloud of frustration is the best way to describe it,”
“Again, they want to follow this process, they’ve chosen path A verses path B and we have to accommodate that under the precedent out there,” Lebeck continued
During the item’s first reading the aldermen were not pleased with the move by the developers and disliked that it by-passed approval from the Planning Commission and took away promised opportunity from adjacent homeowners of the property to have further insight and verbal say on the project during the zoning process.
“Joel (Hornickel, director of planning & development), on appearances, just appearances, it looks like somebody’s trying to skin the cat to avoid planning and zoning,” said Alderman Bill Skains at the July 28 meeting. “So, on the record, could we just sort of address that because this hasn’t exactly been a production that has been truthful from one end to the other. It looks like somebody dropped a bomb on it.”
Ultimately, it passed its first reading on July 28 with the hope that the adjacent homeowners of Country Bluff Estates could attend the final reading, which they did.
Adjacent homeowners that attended the final reading on August 11 voiced their discontent regarding the development and the lack of notification from the city they’ve received throughout the process so far.
“I do not have any confidence that the aldermen have a good plan of attack on how to get through the rest of this development process,” said Cherry Webster, Country Bluff Estates homeowner. “The reason I say that is we’ve had notification only once of the resolution to annex the property. We never received (notification regarding) a resolution on the support that went to the Missouri state for supporting low-income housing. We didn’t get any notification on the resolution for cost sharing. We got no notification for this bill on its first reading. So, we keep getting blindsided.”
Also highlighted was the potential wear and tear added traffic that will come from the development will do to Fall Creek Rd.
According to the previous 2019 Property Owners Association President Richard Schott, Taney county reported over 37,000 vehicles traveled on Fall Creek Rd. during a six day period last April to the first of May.
Schott also highlighted how the development of the property will cause an increase in car flow on Fall Creek Rd.
“The county said that they were told by Mr. Ruda that there was 250 units going into that property,” said Schott. “At 250 he said that would be an additional 1,400 cars on that road on a given day. That’s 1,400 more driving vehicles, back and forth, on a given day.”
This development originally stirred up excitement in the community and in city officials due to the dire need for affordable housing in the Branson community.
However, once the project began, the actions taken by the developers have continuously stirred up negative emotions within the community.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the project has received discontent from adjacent homeowners, violations have been addressed by Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for tree removal beyond what their permits allowed, a twice delayed annexation timeline, and a recent request was made by the developers to receive cost sharing help from the city that could total approximately $800,000 according to city staff.
The development is approximately 55 acres and the lot to be used for affordable housing (lot 2) is approximately 4.69 acres according to the release provided by the city of Branson.
For the full agenda item, visit bransonmo.gov
