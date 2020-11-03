Following are the results for Taney County after all 21 precincts had reported. Results are not official until certified by the county clerk. Some of the results below also depend on results from other counties, which are not included here.

For President and Vice President

20,426 - Donald J. Trump, Mikael R. Pence (Rep)

5,325 - Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris (Dem)

326 - Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Lib)

67 - Howie Hawkins, Angela Nicole Walker (Grn)

29 - Don Blankenship, William Mohr (Cst)

67 - write in

For Governor

20,149 - Mike Parson (Rep)

5,305 - Nicole Galloway (Dem)

481 - Rik Combs (Lib)

127 - Jerome Howard Bauer (Grn)

17 - write in

For Lieutenant Governor

19,952 - Mike Kehoe (Rep)

4,846 - Alissa Canady (Dem)

453 - Bill Slantz (Lib)

242 - Kelley Dragoo (Grn)

13 - write in

For Secretary of State

20,493 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (Rep)

4,423 - Yinka Faleti (Dem)

4,625 - Carl Herman Freese (Lib)

181 - Paul Lehmann (Grn)

143 - Paul Venagle (Cst)

11 - write in

For State Treasurer

20,213 - Scott Fitzpatrick

4,629 - Vicki Lorenz Englund (Dem)

527 - Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (Lib)

129 - Joseph Civettini (Grn)

10 - write in

For Attorney General

20,377 - Eric Schmitt (Rep)

4,521 - Rich Finneran (Dem)

651 - Kevin C Babcock (Lib)

10 - write in

For U.S. Representative Dist. 7

19,829 - Billy Long (Rep)

4,859 - Teresa Montseny (Dem)

817 - Kevin Craig (Lib)

182 - write in

For State Senator Dist. 29

22,434 - Mike Moon (Rep)

415 - write in

For State Representative Dist. 138

587 - Brad Hudson (Rep)

9 - write in

For State Representative Dist. 155

5,318 - Travis Smith (Rep)

1,146 - Mike Lind (Dem)

9 – write in

For State Representative Dist. 156

14,073 - Brian H. Seitz (Rep) 

4,090 - Dale Speelman (Dem)

59 - write in

For Western Commissioner

11,186 Brandon Williams (Rep)

193 - write in

For Eastern Commissioner

11,319 - Sheila L. Wyatt (Rep)

148 - write in

For Sheriff

22,638 - Brad Daniels (Rep)

384 - write in

For Assessor

22,139 - Susan C. Chapman (Rep)

280 - write in

For Treasurer

22,335 - Melanie Smith (Rep)

234 - write in

For Coroner

22,312 - Tony Mullen (Rep)

205 - write in

For Public Administrator

22,177 - Joanna Jasper (Rep)

224 - write in

Missouri Supreme Court Judge

    Shall Judge Patrica Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court be

retained in office?

18,681 - Yes

4,223 - No

Missouri Court of Appeals Judge, Southern District

    Shall Judge Gary W. Lynch of the Southern District Court of Appeals

be retained in office?

18,668 - Yes

4,002 - No

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

    Proposed by the 100th General Assembly

    (First Regular Session)

    (SS SCS SJR 14 & 9)

    Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two

term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to

the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?

    State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings

from this proposal.

12,929 - Yes

11,969 - No

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

    Proposed by the 100th General Assembly

    (Second Regular Session)

    (SS 3 SJR 38)

    Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;

• Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;

• Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by:

(i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts

from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan

commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.

    State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual

local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a

total unknown amount.

15,017 - Yes

10,043 - No

