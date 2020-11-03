Following are the results for Taney County after all 21 precincts had reported. Results are not official until certified by the county clerk. Some of the results below also depend on results from other counties, which are not included here.
For President and Vice President
20,426 - Donald J. Trump, Mikael R. Pence (Rep)
5,325 - Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris (Dem)
326 - Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Lib)
67 - Howie Hawkins, Angela Nicole Walker (Grn)
29 - Don Blankenship, William Mohr (Cst)
67 - write in
For Governor
20,149 - Mike Parson (Rep)
5,305 - Nicole Galloway (Dem)
481 - Rik Combs (Lib)
127 - Jerome Howard Bauer (Grn)
17 - write in
For Lieutenant Governor
19,952 - Mike Kehoe (Rep)
4,846 - Alissa Canady (Dem)
453 - Bill Slantz (Lib)
242 - Kelley Dragoo (Grn)
13 - write in
For Secretary of State
20,493 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (Rep)
4,423 - Yinka Faleti (Dem)
4,625 - Carl Herman Freese (Lib)
181 - Paul Lehmann (Grn)
143 - Paul Venagle (Cst)
11 - write in
For State Treasurer
20,213 - Scott Fitzpatrick
4,629 - Vicki Lorenz Englund (Dem)
527 - Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (Lib)
129 - Joseph Civettini (Grn)
10 - write in
For Attorney General
20,377 - Eric Schmitt (Rep)
4,521 - Rich Finneran (Dem)
651 - Kevin C Babcock (Lib)
10 - write in
For U.S. Representative Dist. 7
19,829 - Billy Long (Rep)
4,859 - Teresa Montseny (Dem)
817 - Kevin Craig (Lib)
182 - write in
For State Senator Dist. 29
22,434 - Mike Moon (Rep)
415 - write in
For State Representative Dist. 138
587 - Brad Hudson (Rep)
9 - write in
For State Representative Dist. 155
5,318 - Travis Smith (Rep)
1,146 - Mike Lind (Dem)
9 – write in
For State Representative Dist. 156
14,073 - Brian H. Seitz (Rep)
4,090 - Dale Speelman (Dem)
59 - write in
For Western Commissioner
11,186 Brandon Williams (Rep)
193 - write in
For Eastern Commissioner
11,319 - Sheila L. Wyatt (Rep)
148 - write in
For Sheriff
22,638 - Brad Daniels (Rep)
384 - write in
For Assessor
22,139 - Susan C. Chapman (Rep)
280 - write in
For Treasurer
22,335 - Melanie Smith (Rep)
234 - write in
For Coroner
22,312 - Tony Mullen (Rep)
205 - write in
For Public Administrator
22,177 - Joanna Jasper (Rep)
224 - write in
Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Shall Judge Patrica Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court be
retained in office?
18,681 - Yes
4,223 - No
Missouri Court of Appeals Judge, Southern District
Shall Judge Gary W. Lynch of the Southern District Court of Appeals
be retained in office?
18,668 - Yes
4,002 - No
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Proposed by the 100th General Assembly
(First Regular Session)
(SS SCS SJR 14 & 9)
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two
term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to
the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?
State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings
from this proposal.
12,929 - Yes
11,969 - No
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Proposed by the 100th General Assembly
(Second Regular Session)
(SS 3 SJR 38)
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
• Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;
• Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;
• Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by:
(i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts
from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan
commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.
State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual
local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a
total unknown amount.
15,017 - Yes
10,043 - No
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.