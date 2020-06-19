The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Red Cross began testing donations for antibodies on June 15 and will continue to do so for a limited time.
Red Cross External Communications Manger Joe Zydlo explained the tests may indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies after catching coronavirus, regardless of whether or not they developed symptoms.
“We’re hoping that testing for COVID-19 antibodies will provide our donors, who we appreciate so much, an insight into whether they may of been exposed to the coronavirus. We recognize that individuals and public health organizations desire more information about COVID-19,” said Zydlo. “As an organization dedicated to helping others, and that’s the most important thing we do and what we’ve done for over 100 years, the Red Cross is fortunate to be able to help during this pandemic.
Zydlo said that anytime someone makes a donation at a Red Cross blood drive, their blood will be tested for antibodies.
“It won’t take any additional time or effort out of the donation process. The testing for the antibodies will be when the blood donation goes back to our lab, before it’s distributed to hospitals throughout our region. It will take about seven to 10 days for folks to get their results,” said Zydlo. “We hope that people come out, and maybe people that don’t normally donate or have never donated will think, ‘I wasn’t feeling all that great or I think I might have been exposed, but I didn’t have a positive test or take a COVID test.
“This is a way for me to find out and get peace of mind if I did or didn’t.’ I’m just glad we’re part of it.”
Donations that come back positive for antibodies will also be shared with both state and federal health agencies, according to Zydlo.
“If somebody does come back with a positive test for antibodies in their blood, we will coordinate with the state health departments or federal agencies to provide those test results as we all work to learn more about the virus. It’s real important that we’re all trying to learn how this is spreading” said Zydlo. “We will provide that information to federal agencies and state health department’s, again because they’re trying to learn more about the virus, how it might be spread, how it can be controlled and how people are developing the antibodies if they may not have showed any symptoms.”
While the Red Cross is no longer sitting at a “critical” need for blood donations, Zydlo said they are now at a “urgent” need for donations.
“The challenge has been that hospitals have gone back to doing all their regular procedures where they need blood and different types of procedures that they may perform that they weren’t performing back in late March or early April due to COVID-19,” said Zydlo. “So the needs grown, but its really just the hospitals just amping that up.
“That’s really, sort of, brought the need for blood up about 25% or 30% from where it was.”
Zydlo added that it’s the hope of the Red Cross that the antibody testing will bring in a few more donations than they would normally receive without it.
“We’re still seeing cancellations from COVID-19 and I’m sure there’s other organizations that are in the same boat and probably seeing the same thing. Typically over the summer, schools are out so we’re usually about 18% to 20% down as far as blood drives,” Zydlo said. “It’s really been a challenge. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlike anything the industry has ever seen as far as the need for blood and obviously how important it is to hospitals.”
Anyone who makes a donation to the Red Cross in the month of June will also receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email. On June 29, the First Presbyterian Church in Branson will be hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m.
The Red Cross antibody testing is not a diagnostic test to diagnose illness. Additional information and donation appointments can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org or downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
