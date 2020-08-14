Those who’ve been anxiously awaiting the day to see a new movie on the big screen won’t have to wait much longer.
Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex announced this week that new-release movies will be returning to the complex on Aug. 21.
The films include: Unhinged starring Russel Crowe on Friday, Aug. 21; Marvel’s The New Mutants, the latest installment of the X-Men series, on Friday, Aug. 28; and Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated spy flick, Tenet, with preview nights beginning on Monday, Aug. 31.
The Imax has been showing some older movies recently, but this is the first time since March that audiences will get to see a something new on a theater screen.
“Though Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex has been consistently open since July 1, this will be our first opportunity to bring our community new blockbusters since March” said Tom Forster, VP of Marketing for Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex.
In the aftermath of nationwide COVID-19 shutdowns, movie studios had postponed releasing any new movies indefinitely, scheduling and rescheduling potential opening dates. Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex and the Elite Cinema III have been featuring a “Summer Rewind” movie series highlighting throwback hits like Gremlins, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and The Empire Strikes Back.
“Bringing older, cherished films back to the big screen has been fun,” said Forster, “but more importantly, we’ve wanted to continue to provide moviegoers with that special, immersive Imax Experience.”
According to a press release from Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex, they have implemented significant safety procedures to ensure guest, team and community wellness. Those measures include: plexiglass dividers at the box office and concessions; increased cleaning and sanitizing of all high contact areas; sanitizing theater seating and handrails with professional electrostatic equipment; and physical distancing of parties within each movie theater.
“Branson’s currently under a mask ordinance, so of course we’re masked. Once you’re seated with your favorite movie treats, those masks can be removed.” said Forster. “We’re one of few movies theaters currently open throughout the country, and we’ve had nearly two months to perfect our safety protocols and our cleaning techniques. The bottom line is, we’ve taken every precaution to ensure the safety of our team and guests.”
ITEC Attractions, the parent company of Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex also owns Branson’s additional movie theater, Branson Meadows Cinema 11, which has remained closed since March. Plans to reopen Branson Meadows Cinema 11 are ongoing and it’s expected to reopen before the end of the year, as new releases continue and enough content warrants its return.
For movie showtimes, and to purchase tickets, go online to bransonimax.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.