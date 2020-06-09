The Stone County Clerk’s Office is now reflecting on precaution efforts taken for the June 2 municipal election.
Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore said her office had a really good response to some of their newly implemented health and safety measures.
“We got Plexiglas shields for our poll workers to sit behind, and they absolutely loved it. They liked that they had masks and they had gloves. We had hand sanitizing stations at all of our polling sites,” said Elmore. “We had someone constantly cleaning the equipment. Any time they used a pen, we sanitized it. Any time they used the poll pad stylus, we clean everything.”
Alongside the poll workers, Elmore said, voters also responded positively to their efforts.
“They were really pleased that we had markers on the floor for social distancing,” she said. “We did not have one complaint.”
For Stone County residents who did not want to exit their vehicles to vote on election day, Elmore said they offered a curbside voting option, which is something they’ve always made available to voters. She added that those efforts were also appreciated by voters.
“They were really glad. Those that used the curbside, they were really glad they were able to just sit in the comfort of their car and vote,” said Elmore. “We had poll workers usually at every door to watch for the curbside voting. We had a lot of voters utilize that.
“Just a lot of people coming up and voting outside. It went really well.”
Elmore said, while they normally have more polls open, they only needed 13 polling places for this election.
“We got about 8.6% percent voter turnout, which is pretty typical for a municipal election,” said Elmore. “We had some areas in the county that we didn’t have to open the polls. So that helped us, because they didn’t have anything on the ballot. I thought (it was) a pretty good turnout considering the pandemic going on.”
Looking to August and November, Elmore addressed plans for elections set to take place later this year.
“We’re just going to follow the state guidelines and what the secretary of state’s office sends down for us to do,” Elmore said. “We had a really good response with just this one. I considered it’s our trial run to see how August and November are going to be, and we’re just going to move forward.”
Elmore added that absentee voting is also an option for anyone who will be unable to travel to a polling location, but would still like to vote.
“I encourage everybody to, when we start absentee voting, to request a ballot for the August election,” said Elmore. “We can start mailing them out on the 23rd, but they can go online now and request an absentee ballot if they’re not going to be there.”
Unofficial election results for Stone County from the June 2 election can be found at bransontrilakesnews.com or stonecountyclerk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.