Construction is officially underway for the long-awaited Big Bear Sewer Project in Hollister.
In April, construction crews officially broke ground on the project, which first came to light when the Big Bear Resort Homeowners Association approached the Taney County Regional Sewer District in 2016 about taking over its water sewer treatment facility.
“We actually took the treatment facility over back in 2017 and began to operate that ourselves and serve that area,” said Sewer District Administrator Brad Allbritton. “The HOA continues to operate the collection system, so we operate the plant. The plant is very old. It was built, we think, in the 70s. It’s way past its useful life. So we started the Big Bear Project to eliminate that plant and get that wastewater pump up the hill to a gravity interceptor line that flows into the city of Hollister.”
Before the sewer district began construction on the new project, the current Big Bear Treatment Plant was in dire need of improvements. After taking the plant over, the district spent approximately $100,000 making those improvements. By completing those improvements the district was able to get that plant to a point where it could operate a few more years until they could plan, design and construct the new treatment facility, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Allbritton said that, as planning continued on the Big Bear project, the size of the project began to evolve.
“During the planning of that project, we also talked to Big Bear Estates, which is a much smaller subdivision area just north of the Big Bear Resort. There’s about 15 homes there. They have a little small package treatment facility. They were also interested in connecting and eliminating that plant,” Allbritton said. “So we were able to come to an agreement with them to eliminate their small treatment facility and construct a small gravity line that will flow around to the Big Bear Resort treatment facility location where there will be a lift station. That lift station will collect all that wastewater from those two resorts, and it will pump in halfway up the hill to a secondary lift station before being pumped along the rest of the way up the hill to the existing city of Hollister sewer main.”
Allbritton added that they were also able to come to an agreement with Stonecroft Ministries, which is now owned by Big Cedar Lodge, when they became interested in eliminating their treatment facility and connecting to the sewer district.
“We’re going to construct a small gravity line up to them and intercept their waste water, and that will go down to that secondary lift station, Lift Station 2, before being pumped into the city of Hollister main. So there’s a few thousand feet, a little less than 4,000 feet, of gravity line on that project and there’s about 8,000 feet of force main,” said Allbritton. “It will eliminate the three package treatment plants that I mentioned and get all that to the city of Hollister larger regional wastewater treatment facility for treatment.”
In April 2019, the Taney County Commission approved a $2.6 million funding amendment for the Big Bear Sanitary Sewer Project, which will be completed in just one phase.
While they expected the project construction to bid out at more than $2 million, Allbritton said they were actually able to get the project for a little less.
“That project was bid out here just a couple of months ago. That was awarded to the low bid of Tom Boyce Excavating. That came in at $1,866,248. That will be constructed over the next year. We think we may actually make connections by the end of this year,” said Allbritton. “We gave them 12 months. There’s slow, but sure progress out there.
“There’s a lot of rock in a couple of sections down there that they’ve been working through.”
Allbritton added that the recent rainfall hasn’t helped with construction speed either.
“The water on Table Rock Lake has come up with the recent heavy rains and that has caused some delay,” he said. “They’re able to still work on the project at some other locations and not working in the flooded areas.”
Allbritton shared he would also like to remind county residents that this project, as well as the ongoing Venice on the Lake and Turkey Creek/Ridgedale sewer projects, are all made possible by the Taney County half-cent sewer sales tax that was introduced in 1993 and then continued in 2000.
“The county has utilized those funds for many years now to make improvements to sewer systems to eliminate package treatment facilities, eliminate thousands of septic systems, and we continue to use a lot of that money today,” said Allbritton. “The current sunset date of that tax is Sept. 30, 2023. So we’re drawing close to that sunset date, and we hope to put that on the ballot in the next year or so to extend that for another period of time.
“That would be up to the county commission to do that, but we do hope to get that on the ballot again and continue on with all the projects that we’re able to do, because of that tax. Without that tax, we would not be able to do these projects and certainly keep our rates as low as they have been for several years.”
The Big Bear Sewer Project has a predicted completion date of April 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.