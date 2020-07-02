Surplus property owned by the city of Branson will be put up for public auction.
A resolution approved by aldermen will allow the disposition of surplus property valued greater than $1,500.
“I have attached a detailed list of the surplus property,” said Finance Director Jamie Rouch. “This resolution would just give us authorization to dispose of the surplus property, and how we do that is we have an auction site that we will put these items out for auction and get as much money as we possibly can to go back into our general fund.”
The items range all over the board from vehicles, seized property, clothing, flashlights, tools, BB guns, file cabinets, watches and more.
“Certainly, this time it was kind of all over the board, as you can see from the list,” said Rouch. “We have some vehicles that are old and just would be high cost in maintenance….old police vehicles, old city vehicles, an old fire truck. We have some bicycles. It’s just all over the board, and we have posted for anyone that wants to see that, the listing is out there on the website as well.”
According to Rouch, the city’s previous auction, held at the end of last year, put approximately $84,000 back into Branson’s general fund.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the complete list.
