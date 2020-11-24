Area residents are invited to join the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce for Forsyth’s 2020 Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 28 at The Gateway.
The Christmas market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature many area vendors, free games and pictures with Santa and live entertainment. Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Carol Campbell said they’ve made this year’s event free to all vendors who would like to have a booth.
“The small market days is something to give area businesses another chance to promote their craft. Most of them are home-based businesses,” said Campbell. “We hope to have people there to sell cupcakes and serve hot chocolate, (and) of course, decorations and Christmas crafts. I think some clothing and also the Veterans of the Ozarks is going to be there. They’re having a raffle for a mini jeep. So that might be something that interests a lot of people that would make a really, really nice Christmas present for somebody.”
Campbell explained that the decision to gift free booth space to vendors was a no-brainer following all the hardship that 2020 has brought upon the business community.
“Businesses everywhere have had a really difficult year, as has everybody. This is just a chance for them to maybe make a little more income here as we get closer to the holidays and to get the name of their business out to the public,” said Campbell. “Also, to just offer our community, too, a chance to do some shopping that maybe they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do so otherwise.”
As many businesses are expected to participate in the market, Campbell said they also invite any area organizations or nonprofits to join them at the event.
“We’re going to have the chamber represented there. The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge will be represented. So yes, any organization,” said Campbell. “We’ve had several churches who have also asked if they could be there. Of course in these days and times it’s hard to do things the way everybody has always done it with the candy and cookies and that sort of thing. But we just have to sort of play it by ear as to what we can do and protect everybody’s safety.”
Vendor booths will be set up inside, as well as outside, of the building. At dusk, Campbell said folks are invited to stick around for the lighting of the Christmas tree at The Gateway.
“We’ve got a big Christmas tree and we will flip the switch as soon as it’s dark enough for it to be very impressive. So we’re looking forward to that,” Campbell said. “We’re just really happy to be able to do something for our community and for the Forsyth area and residents to just have a good time. That’s basically what we’re trying to do and that’s why we have waved all the vendor fees and things like that. It’s just a simple back to getting to know your neighbors and being able to participate in something that is a fun event.”
The Gateway is located at 115 Shadowrock Drive in the former Arvest Bank location in Forsyth. For additional information or to sign up to become a vendor, contact Campbell at 417-546-2741 or visit forsythmissouri.org.
