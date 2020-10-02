Taney County will be hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up Days on Oct. 23 and 24.
During this two-day event the Taney County Transfer Station and the Taney County Recycling Center will be accepting a variety of items free of charge from county residents.
Items that will be accepted include furniture, automotive batteries, carpet, lumber, shingles, siding, guttering and almost anything metal. Glass items are accepted at both locations year round, as it will during the clean-up days, but the glass must be separated from all other materials.
The transfer station will accept tires, while the recycling center will not. There is a charge of $1 per tire and a limit of 12 tires per resident. Appliances will be accepted at either location, but all refrigerators and deep freezers must be emptied of all food in advance.
Items that will not be accepted include household trash, burn pile waste or household hazardous waste.
To take part in this free program, participates must provide proof of Taney County residency via a photo ID with an address, an electric bill, tax statement or another acceptable confirmation of residence. No commercial dealers will be allowed free of charge disposal as this two-day event is designed for county residents.
Collection times will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Taney County Transfer Station is located at 274 Buchanan Road in Branson and the Taney County Recycling Center is located on Highway 160, three miles east of Forsyth.
Call 417-546-7268 for additional information.
