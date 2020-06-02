A handful of protesters stood in downtown Branson over the weekend as part of national protests.
The individuals – many wearing COVID-19 masks – said they were joining in protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
They gathered along a sidewalk on the north side of Main Street, a half block west of Branson Landing. On Saturday, there were as many as 20.
“I am here to protest systematic racism that exists in police departments. Police departments, as an institution, are obsolete. We need to move on,” said Jay Walker-Pleasants, 17, of Branson, who made a point of saying he was not speaking for the other protesters.
“I’m here to protest systematic racism, as well,” said Evan Rogers, also of Branson. “You shouldn’t have to be privileged to be treated fairly.”
A sign next to the group stated: “This is a peaceful protest.”
Individuals held up signs that read, “Justice for George Floyd,” “No justice, no peace,” “Police brutality is our reality,” and “Black lives matter.”
A statement from the city said there were no arrests or disturbances associated with the protests.
“As always, the Branson Police Department had pre-event conversations and provided our expectations and what the group should expect from the Department. Over the years, I’ve found these conversations extremely beneficial to us and the demonstrators.” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.
