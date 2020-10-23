Branson’s Tourism Tax was once again a topic of conversation at the Board of Aldermen Study Session on Oct. 22.
According to a presentation given by the city of Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch, the Tourism Tax is imposed on the retail sale of amusements, lodging and restaurant sales.
“The Tourism Tax bonding capacity, we’re bringing this before you today because, as you all know, our last debt service payment against the tourism for our tourism tax revenue bonds is paid off in Jan. 1, 2022,” said Rouch. “So, as a result of that, we have to take an action, get it before the voters and see if we can get the bonding capacity renewed along with the Tourism Tax at the same time.
“What purposes is Tourism Tax used for? 75% for infrastructure, 25% for marketing, 2% administrative fee comes off the top and it comes back to the city because we manage all of the Tourism Tax collection and those things; it’s to offset pretty much the finance department’s expenses for managing all that.”
According to the presentation, the Tourism Tax rates includes 4% for lodging and amusements and 0.5% for food and restaurant sales. The Tourism Tax “is collected by the business from the customer and remitted directly to the city of Branson on a monthly basis.”
The presentation also highlighted why the city borrows funds to pay for infrastructure.
“Two principal reasons the city borrows funds. Now I will speak to the fact, right now we’re at a crossroads with bonding and those kinds of things because of the times that we’re in,” said Rouch. “The cost of needed infrastructure improvements are greater than the city’s current financial resources, we can’t turn around and just pay for $10 million of infrastructure that’s greatly needed to help out our city, so that’s why we would need the bonding capacity.
“Infrastructure improvements generally have a long useful life, and borrowing allows users to pay for the improvement over that long life of that asset.”
The city of Branson, anticipates using the proceeds of the bonds for infrastructure: sidewalks, streets, highways, roads, waterworks and wastewater.
The presentation then highlights water and sewer needs for the city, which is estimated at $88 million for six projects, including: Compton Flood Protection, Hwy 76 Water Mains, Water Mains-Neighborhoods, Cooper Creek Expansion, Lift Station 30-Cooper Creek Forcemain and Water/Sewer infrastructure extensions to annexed areas currently unserved. All of which could be made possible thanks to the bonds and the Tourism Tax.
“What can the Tourism Tax not be used for? It can not be used for salaries or personnel expenses, it can not be used for operational expenses,” said Rouch.
According to the presentation, 2019 actual expenditures for how the Tourism Tax was spent includes: $5+ million for debt services, $3.2+ million for marketing, $1.7+ million for TIF debt, $678,454 for capital projects, $259,541 for administrative fee, $136,540 for general fund, $125,795 for airport payment and $124,566 for the convention center.
According to Rouch at the study session, this topic will be brought before the aldermen on Tuesday for a first reading.
The agenda for the Board of Aldermen regular meeting on Oct. 27 is posted at bransonmo.gov.
This item was previously brought before the aldermen at another Study Session on Aug. 20.
Readers can view previous information provided at the Aug. 20 Study Session at bransontrilakesnews.com by reading ‘City ponders putting tourism tax back on ballot’ posted on Aug. 25.
To view the live-streamed Oct. 22 study session, click on the ‘Live Stream’ box on the home page of bransonmo.gov and then click on the “Board of Aldermen - Study Session - 10/22/20” video on the city’s YouTube page.
