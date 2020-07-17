Hollister School District officials announced Thursday that they have canceled a fair that annually takes place before the start of the school year.
“It is with great consideration that the Hollister R-V School District makes the decision to forego the 6th Annual Night of the Tiger - Family Fair and Open House,” stated a press release from the district.
The annual event provides an opportunity for families to prepare for the school year. It features an opportunity for school supplies, health check ups, and access to services.
The district will still try to accommodate families.
“The district recognizes that this decision will have an impact on many people and is committed to providing resources and other essential services that afford students the opportunity to have a successful start to their academic school year,” the release stated. For this reason, Hollister schools will provide school supplies for all students in preschool through 8th grade for the 2020-21 school year. These supplies will be made available to students on the first day of school (Aug. 24). Students who need a backpack will be supplied with one as well. Additionally, if students have other needs, parents are encouraged to contact their building administrator or counselor.”
Superintendent Brian Wilson said the district will try to help everyone it can.
“While we may not be able to fulfill every need, we will fulfill every need we can,” Wilson said in the release.
The release also said that business and service providers who intended to participate in Night of the Tiger and would still like to offer these services or items (such as haircuts, toiletries, etc.) or would like to donate to the cost of the school supplies are greatly appreciated and welcome to do so.
“As students return to learn for the 2020-21 school year, Hollister Schools recognize the importance of students and parents meeting teachers and beginning that dialogue of open communication,” according to the release.
“While there will not be the traditional HSD Open House this year, administrators and teachers are working diligently to develop plans to make contact with parents and students. Parents should expect to hear from their child’s teacher after the first of August.”
Hollister officials said they are continuing to develop plans – including guidelines, protocols, and procedures – for the upcoming school year to protect the safety and well-being of students, staff, and their families.
Those plans will be released in early August, according to the release.
