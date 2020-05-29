Branson’s Titanic Museum Attraction is set to reopen Monday morning, albeit with several new guidelines and modifications, including mandatory face masks, designed to keep guests and crew members as safe as possible, according to an email.
First, reservations are now required for anyone wanting to visit the museum, as they will only allow a limited number of guests inside the ship. Also, ownership has changed operating hours to 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
According to Branson and Pigeon Forge Titanic Museum Attraction co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, they “might extend” those hours on Friday and Saturday, but as of press time, “we will see.”
Kellogg-Joslyn also said the safety of the guests and crew are of the utmost importance, and all crew members will have their temperatures taken before boarding the ship. In another safety measure, the crew, as well as every guest entering the museum attraction, will be required to wear face masks.
For those who don’t have their own face masks, they will be available to purchase when you make reservations. Social distancing will also be established outside, as well as within the ship. According to Kellogg-Joslyn, the crew has been going through training procedures to help guests with all the new requests, and “opening day is almost sold out.”
As always, Kellogg-Joslyn and the crew are also unveiling a few surprises when the museum attraction reopens. First is a “surprise for the kids,” as the crew will make some lucky children an official Titanic captain for the day. Also, all heath workers with photo ID will be honored with a complimentary family pass for their service, including free admission for up to two adults and two children.
“Our crew is anxious to welcome our Branson guests,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “We feel ready and excited to continue to share the Titanic story.”
