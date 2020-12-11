A local family is helping spread cheer for yet another Christmas season.
Kathi Burroughs Bennett and her husband Roger are lighting up their neighborhood with another year complete with a Christmas light show.
“We have been married 22 years and decorating the whole time,” said Bennett. “We just love Christmas and the lights bring so much joy to people and coming by and seeing ‘em and it just grows every year. People look forward to coming back year after year and seeing what’s new.”
Bennett highlights there are approximately 10,000 lights and everyone is welcome to come see the light show at 321 Sherry Lane in Branson.
“It’s all computerized,” said Bennett. “We don’t do anything but turn the computer on. It’s a different show every night, we play, like, four songs a night, so if they want to come back more than once, they’ll hear different songs different nights of the week – I’m going to say we probably got about 10,000 lights.”
The light show takes place Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 till 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6:30 till 11 p.m.
Just turn your radio to 96.3 to listen along to the show.
However, the Bennetts are doing more than just putting on a show. They’re also collecting donations for the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, which they started doing last year.
“Three years ago we rescued a pup from the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society. Last year I was talking to my husband Roger, and I said ‘I want to do a collection of some kind. People have their collection boxes out, and they all take money to help pay their power bill. We’re not interested in that.’
“So we decided to (take a collection) for the humane society because we know they’re not-for-profit. They can always use help, and what we decided was, we’d prefer to take items rather than money. Some people are still leaving money, which is okay. I just take the money at the end and go buy what I didn’t get throughout the collection process. A lot of people don’t bring paper towels and bleach and cleaning supplies and garbage bags, stuff like that, so that’s usually what I use the money for.”
To participate in the donation, just drop your donations for the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in the donation box located at the edge of the property when stopping to see the Christmas light show.
According to Bennett, on Dec. 10, she was able to take her first trunk load of donations to the humane society.
“Last year we took four trunk loads. I have a ‘07 Chevy Impala and it has a massive trunk. It’s not like a little regular trunk on a car, it’s huge. To say it’s full is a big thing.”
To view a video of the Bennett Family Christmas Lights visit ‘Branson Tri-Lakes News’ on Facebook.
To see previous Branson Tri-Lakes News stories about the Bennetts' Christmas lights, see our 2009 story here, and our 2016 story here.
