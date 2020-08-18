A conversation on the future of the Branson Recycling Center was continued at the Aug. 17 Taney County Commission Meeting.
Branson Director of Public Works Keith Francis and Branson Environmental Specialist Mona Menezes came before the commissioners July 28, to present a proposal they were given by Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins. The city’s proposal to the county included the city giving the county all the Branson Recycling Center equipment to utilize at a new county owned location.
The recycling center equipment that would be given to the county would include anything that was purchased by the city using grant funding.
Due to COVID-19, the Branson Recycling Center was closed down, and as of press time remains closed. Since that time, the city began looking into a variety of options on closing or cutting spending on the costly recycle center, according to Francis.
“Our budget this year was $265,000, approximately,” said Francis at the July 27 meeting. “That’s what our budget was this year and that was one of the first things we cut when we went to our COVID budget, because our tax dollars were down so far.”
At the Aug. 17 commission meeting, Taney County Planning Administrator Scott Starrett and Taney County Road Administrator Devin Huff presented a power point presentation to commissioners, which included a new proposed location for a Taney County Recycling Center.
During the July recycling center discussion, Huff shared his idea to put the recycle center at the county transfer station at the intersection of F Highway and U.S. 160, near Bull Creek Village. However, after some additional discussion and planning, Huff and Starrett said they are now proposing converting an old building at the Taney County Transfer Station on 274 Buchanan Road in Branson into a recycling center.
Huff also presented the commission with an estimated cost to convert the old transfer building into a recycle center, starting with $9,308 to remodel the old building. The design idea behind the building remodel would be based on the Monett Regional Recycling and Processing Center, which features large windows at the front of the building where patrons can pass their recyclables through the windows and into respective carts inside the center.
“The ($9,308) estimate would include dirt removal to put the loading dock in where the salt spreaders are currently, putting a fence or type of gate type system along the pit and then we have one concrete wall on the right hand side that would have to be removed,” said Huff. “A little bit of floor repair and then the window framing at the front of the building, similar to what Monett had, where we could have the carts inside those windows and then just take them to the baler as they fill up and then replace it with another cart. There would at least be four windows at the front of the building.”
Additional estimated center conversion costs would include $19,390 for a lean-to shed for cardboard bale storage, $2,500 for a portable office and break room facility, $3,750 to develop and build a new roadway ingress and egress into the property and $14,081 to pave that new roadway; for a total preliminary cost of $49,029. As of meeting time, Huff said the cost for electric to be set up for the equipment at the property was still pending.
Toward the close of the nearly 45 minute discussion, Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams acknowledged that he thinks the county is ready to take the next step.
“I know Mr. (Edd) Akers (Mayor of Branson) is here, and he’s reached out to me, and I know he’s reached out to the other commissioners, and saying ‘Hey, we’re all willing to work together and come up with a solution for this.’ I don’t know what it looks like on your guys’ end? On our end, it’s probably a little easier for us to move along. So I don’t know. What do you guys need from us to start moving forward to work together to get this done?”
In response Akers said, “I think that Keith and his department has made the offer in regards to helping you get the equipment removed, doing whatever we need to do to help you get started. Our whole intent, I think, is we realize it’s not Branson property, it’s citizens’. There’s a lot more people around Branson and other areas that use the recycling center, and it’s an important thing,” said Akers. “So we’re hopeful that it will become more of a central location and more convenient for everyone.
“We’re wanting to help. We need recycling for our county, and I appreciate you all taking initiative and working with us to do that.”
Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt said she has been amazed by the interest they’ve seen from county residents in making sure there is a recycling center in Taney County. Wyatt added that she feels the sooner something happens, the better.
“If the council would see fit, so we could immediately start servicing everyone that the county would come in and operate under … the two employees,” said Wyatt. “They would immediately be serving the citizens while at the same time they would be gaining the knowledge and experience they would need to successfully do it the best they could.”
When asked by commissioners, Francis said he confirmed the city would be willing to assist the county in the moving of the recycling equipment to a new location. He added that the next steps would be for him, following the conclusion of the meeting, to pass on the county’s proposal ideas to members of Branson administration.
“I would say we can take this offer back to our administration and run it through the council and see what their thoughts are,” said Francis. “Getting their blessing, approval, disapproval and whatever.”
A county resident attending the Monday meeting also voiced a question to the commission regarding the future of the Kissee Mills recycling center drop-off location.
“We have to have a place to take it,” said Williams. “So as soon as we get one opened back up, Kissee Mills will go back into operation. I’m sure we can do that the day that it’s ready.”
No motions or official action was taken following the discussion by the commission.
