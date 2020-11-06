The Trompe L’oeil mural at Branson’s greatly anticipated Aquarium at the Boardwalk is almost complete.
According to a spokesperson at Kuvera Partners, developer of Aquarium at the Boardwalk, all that’s left is some “finishing touches.”
World-renowned Trompe L’oeil mural artist John Pugh began the mural on the northwest corner of the aquarium, located at Glory Road and W. 76 Country Blvd., the week of Sept. 20.
According to a press release from Kuvera Partners in September, this mural is one of Pugh’s “largest ever masterpieces” at 76-feet-wide and 36-feet-tall.
“I’m a huge nature lover and enjoy painting water scenes,” said Pugh, in the release. “But this one is particularly challenging because I’m not only painting an underwater view but have to add the illusion of looking at an aquarium exhibit behind glass. Getting the colors and shadows right is tricky, but I’m very pleased with how it’s turning out.”
For information about John Pugh and to see samples of his art, visit artofjohnpugh.com
Also currently going on at Aquarium at the Boardwalk is the installation of the giant octopus structure on the front of the building.
The eastbound lane of W. 76 Country Blvd and the sidewalk between Wildwood Avenue and Glory Road is estimated to remain closed, weather permitting, until Nov. 24, according to an Oct. 1 press release from the city of Branson.
Aquarium at the Boardwalk is still anticipating a mid-November opening, according to their website.
For more information about Aquarium at the Boardwalk, visit aquariumattheboardwalk.com.
