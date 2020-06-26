College of the Ozarks announced that its traditional Honor America fireworks celebration over Lake Honor has been postponed until 2021.
“We thoroughly enjoy celebrating the birth of this nation with our campus family and local community,” said Marci Linson, vice president for patriotic activities and dean of admissions. “This year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be able to host our traditional Honor America celebration. We are sad we are unable to celebrate with our friends and neighbors; however, we make this decision with the health and safety of our students and community in mind. We can’t wait to see everyone next year.”
Honor America is one of many yearly events presented by College of the Ozarks, a place where Veterans and all those who serve are honored for their sacrifice.
“We want to honor our servicemen and women every day of the year,” Linson said. “We are thankful for all those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.”
College of the Ozarks is one of the only colleges in the nation to have a stated patriotic goal: To encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibilities, love of country, and willingness to defend it.
