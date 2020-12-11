Taney County and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the county is making available a final phase of applications to request CARES Act funds.
Taney County is making a final phase of applications available to request CARES Act funds. In this final phase of funding, local governments, public entities, political subdivisions, non-profits, and small businesses will be eligible to apply for reimbursement for the period of March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020. Small businesses may apply for direct costs and expenses incurred due to COVID, such as cleaning, disinfecting, signage, and personal protective equipment, but excluding economic loss or business interruption.
Applications for the final phase of funding must be based on request for reimbursement of eligible expenses or costs already incurred and paid from March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020 and must satisfy the requirements of the CARES Act and Treasury guidance. Applicants will be required to submit sufficient supporting documentation such as quotes, bids, invoices, receipts, and proof of payment. Supporting documentation must show that the applicant has paid for the goods or services for which reimbursement is sought. An expenditure detail tracking spreadsheet will also be made available and is required to be submitted, ensuring accurate information is maintained for future auditing purposes. Incomplete applications will not be considered due to timing constraints of the final application period. A preliminary review process will be made available to ensure complete submissions.
Applications can be found on the Taney County website at taneycounty.org. Applications for the final round of funding are due on December 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The County will then review and evaluate the applications for completeness, compliance with the CARES Act requirements and Treasury guidance, and will then make award decisions. Award recipients will be required to enter into a written agreement with the County prior to disbursement of awarded funds.
Background:
On March 27, 2020, Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The CARES Act established the Coronavirus Relief Fund and appropriated $150 billion to the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Under the CARES Act, the funds are to be used to make payments for specified uses based on the requirements of the CARES Act and United States Department of Treasury guidance. Generally, the CARES Act provides that payments may only be used to cover costs that: (1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 for a government entity; and (3) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.
Expenditures must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency. Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the CARES Act. Expenditures using CARES Act fund payments must be reasonably necessary. For further information, please refer to the latest guidance issued by the United States Department of Treasury.
Questions regarding the application process may be directed to Melissa Duckworth at 417-546-7233 or by email melissa.duckworth@taneycountymo.gov and Jonas Arjes at 417-243-2126 or by email jarjes@taneycountypartnership.com.
