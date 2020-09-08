Branson’s face covering mandate has been extended till 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Alderman Larry Milton was the only alderman to vote against the mandate during another board of aldermen meeting that lasted several hours. The Branson Tri-Lakes News will have more about the meeting on Wednesday.
The original face covering mandate went into effect on July 31 and was set for reevaluation and/or expiration on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The ordinance has the following components:
Requires individuals to wear face coverings while in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they are engaged in certain activities or under the age of 13.
Requires operators of public places to ensure guests use face coverings.
Requires signage at all businesses outlining requirements on social distancing and face coverings.
Penalty for violating is a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.
A “face covering” is “a particulate mask or fabric covering of the nose and mouth secured to the face with ties, loops or elastic that is covering the nose and mouth.”
On Sept. 3, the aldermen held a special study session to get updated COVID-19 information to help them prepare for the Sept. 8 meeting. Jerry Henry, CEO of H2R Market Research and Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department, spoke to the board to give presentations.
Henry spoke to the latest research presented by the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB. A few highlights from the study showed:
84% of Branson visitors say mask mandates would either make them more likely to visit or would have no impact whatsoever.
24% of Branson travelers are less likely than the average American traveler to support the idea of a mask mandate.
46% of Branson prospects somewhat distrust or do not trust other people at all to act responsibly when it comes to wearing masks.
Marshall, with the Taney County Health Department, spoke on facts related to COVID-19 in Taney County.
The presentation did show that cases are declining in Taney County.
Check out “Study session provides insight for Branson aldermen about face covering mandate” at bransontrilakesnews.com to learn more about the study session.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the complete ordinance and agenda item.
So much for their oaths of office. Communist dictators leading Branson here. "Goverment is force" GW. It is dangerous to allow goverment to control the people the way they are. This power hungry mayor needs to see his way out.
EXACTLY! Fear is absolutely a big part of this also. If they would look at the common flu cases from year to year, they would see that the flu has a bigger impact than this. The numbers are very skewed anyway. Hiding behind a mask isn't a cure all...germs/viruses are every where everyday since the beginning of time. If this was such a "pandemic" then why are there so many exceptions to wearing them? Ex. Kids 13 and younger don't have to wear them? Kids can't spread germs? Most run around with runny noses and a cold but I guess they can't spread anything huh? WRONG. The social distancing thing is a joke. Anyone who does their own homework can research and see that viruses from a cough or sneeze can travel up to 18 ft but I guess being 6 ft away in a restaurant without a mask will keep everyone safe. WRONG. This is nothing but a control issue for those who are fearful. Ozark and Nixa don't have a mask mandate so we'll be frequenting those areas. Branson will not get any business out of us because of stupidity.
I hear you William and agree with you.
Amazing. Guess we'll be getting a new city council come next election. Complete frauds.
