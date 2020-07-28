The Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 is inviting the community to join them for their open house and luau party fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Forsyth.
The open house is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. Elks Lodge 2597 Secretary Carol Campbell explained this fundraiser is in response to the lack of fundraising opportunities that have been available due to COVID-19.
“We would just like to invite people to come out, make new friends and learn what the Elks does in our community. We received a list from the National Elks Organization … and since our charter in 1979 we have donated $462,357 in actual monetary donations to our community,” said Campbell. “So we’re very proud of what we’ve done and what we’re able to do for our community, and we wish to continue. But like so many places and certainly chartable organizations that pandemic has hit hard. Because even though we have very little money coming in for the last three to four months, you still have to pay your bills. It’s been extremely difficult, and we’re trying to get reorganized.”
Campbell added that invitations have also been presented to the candidates who are campaigning for the upcoming election, to stop by and visit with attendees during the open house. After the open house concludes, the next featured fundraiser of the day will begin with a 5 p.m. happy hour and dinner at 6 p.m., which costs $20 per person.
“We’re actually going to be roasting a pig and having luau activities with games and different things like that,” said Campbell.
“The $20 will include a signature Hawaiian drink and dinner. There will be live music. And for fundraising they’re going to have some different races and actually bet on winners and that sort of thing to earn some money for the lodge.
“The Elks are known to have stick horse races and they vote on who is going to win … I have been to some of these events before and they’re outstanding with the participation and the fun that everyone has with that.”
Campbell shared that over the years the lodge has done a variety of things to assist and better the community.
“We are very involved with the children in our community. In fact we actually earned enough money to build a Boys and Girls Club here in Forsyth, and we continue to help them out with different events that they’re having or different needs they might have. We have a kids fishing tournament in May in connection with the Forsyth Bass Club where all of the kids are provided with fishing rods and lures. There’s a little pond here in Forsyth that they fish at and then they provide food and everything for that,” said Campbell. “We’re very involved in the DARE program where we show kids the dangers and talk to them about drugs and stuff thats in the community and what to be beware of and be careful of.”
Campbell added that with the money they raise, they also offer scholarships to students and provide assistance to veterans.
“That’s one of the main things that the Elks Lodge does nationwide. We’re here for our veterans. We have veterans breakfasts,” said Campbell. “If there’s someone that contacts us and they need a new stove, or whatever they might need, food or whatever, we help them with that.”
In response to the pandemic, Campbell said they are also taking precautions for people’s safety and health while they’re attending the fundraiser.
“Forsyth voted (on July 20) to make masks mandatory within the city limits. Now the lodge is not in the city limits, but we certainly are promoting that people bring their mask. If they do not have one, we’ll provide one there at the lodge,” Campbell said. “A lot of these activities, the big cooker with the pig on it, is going to be outside. Plus we have a very large lodge. All total with the rooms that we have we could safely, in better times, hold 300 people. So definitely, (when) we space it out, about 100 people will be more than comfortable inside at one time. But like I said, a lot of the events will be held outside like the stick horse races and different games they might be offering.”
Campbell said the full day of Elks events will conclude at 11 p.m. that night with an Eleventh Hour Elks Ceremony.
“I think people are surprised and they don’t realize what we do to help the community,” Campbell said. “We’re very proud of it, and we would just like to invite everyone to come on out and see what we’re all about. We would love to have new members of course.”
The lodge is located three miles north of Forsyth at 12951 US Highway 160. Visit elks.org/lodges or call 818-358-5374 for additional information.
