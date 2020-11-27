Missouri Route 76 bridge over Table Rock Lake in Cape Fair is scheduled to close from Dec. 2-5, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 and last until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
According to MoDOT, contractor crews will install a new bridge expansion joint on the west end of the bridge as part of the Missouri Route 76/Table Rock Lake Bridge Project. School districts, emergency services and first responders have been notified of the closure.
Business entrances and streets will remain open on either side of the closure, according to MoDOT.
A signed detour is Missouri 173, Missouri 248 and Missouri 413; however, motorists are urged to find alternate routes.
Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work scheduled.
