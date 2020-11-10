Local elections are officially over and Stone County is reporting their biggest turnout to date.
“We’re all still struggling with the whole COVID thing but we did not have any big issues in Stone County,” said Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore. “We had a very good turnout. It’s the biggest one to date as far as I know in Stone County, almost 73%.
On top of a great turnout, absentee ballots were very popular this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Stone County residents thankful that the regular poll wasn’t their only option.
“I can tell you our absentee ballots, in 2016 our absentee ballots were about 1,400. This time it was pushing about 4,000,” said Elmore. “We had a lot of thankful people. They didn’t want to come in the courthouse or go to the poll. We were able to just vote them right there in their car at the courthouse or outside the poll, and they were very thankful for that.”
Overall, Elmore is thankful for another successful election and for all of those who lent a helping hand.
“Me personally, I just want to put a big thank you to all my poll workers and my staff for the amazing job that took place considering COVID and everything going on in the country,” said Elmore. “It went very smoothly for us.”
Official Stone County results have been posted at the Stone County Clerk’s Offices website.
For information, visit stonecountyclerk.com.
