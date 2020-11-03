The following are the results from Stone County with all 18 precincts having reports. The results are not official until they are certified by the Stone County Clerk. 

For President and Vice President

14,716 - Donald J. Trump, Mikael R. Pence (Rep)

3,486 - Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris (Dem)

145 - Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Lib)

22 - Howie Hawkins, Angela Nicole Walker (Grn)

9 - Don Blankenship, William Mohr (Cst)

0 - write in

For Governor

14,618 - Mike Parson (Rep)

3,379 - Nicole Galloway (Dem)

250 - Rik Combs (Lib)

63 - Jerome Howard Bauer (Grn)

0 - write in

For Lieutenant Governor

14,681 - Mike Kehoe (Rep)

3,025 - Alissa Canady (Dem)

240 - Bill Slantz (Lib)

101 - Kelley Dragoo (Grn)

0 - write in

For Secretary of State

14,804 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (Rep)

2,935 - Yinka Faleti (Dem)

242 - Carl Herman Freese (Lib)

77 - Paul Lehmann (Grn)

66 - Paul Venagle (Cst)

0 - write in

For State Treasurer

14,751 - Scott Fitzpatrick (Rep)

2,948 - Vicki Lorenz Englund (Dem)

250 - Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (Lib)

49 - Joseph Civettini (Grn)

0 - write in

For Attorney General

14,763 - Eric Schmitt (Rep)

2,848 - Rich Finneran (Dem)

362 - Kevin C Babcock (Lib)

0 - write in

For U.S. Representative Dist. 7

14,179 - Billy Long (Rep)

3,122 - Teresa Montseny (Dem)

567 - Kevin Craig (Lib)

0 - write in

For State Senator Dist. 29

15,943 - Mike Moon (Rep)

0 - write in

For State Representative Dist. 138

15,901 - Brad Hudson (Rep)

0 - write in

For State Representative Dist. 158

137 - Scott Cupps (Rep)

15 - Brenda McKinney (Dem)

0 - write in

For Northern Commissioner

7,254 - Wayne Blades (Rep)

0 - write in

For Southern Commissioner

8,731 - Hank Smythe (Rep)

0 - write in

For Sheriff

16,218 - Doug Rader (Rep)

0 - write in

For Assessor

15,898 - Matt Daugherty (Rep)

0 - write in

For Coroner

15,853 - John Cunnyngham (Rep)

0 - write in

For Public Administrator

15,816 - Glenda “Wendy” Metcalf (Rep)

0 - write in

Missouri Supreme Court Judge

    Shall Judge Patrica Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court be

retained in office?

13,460 - Yes

2,797 - No

Missouri Court of Appeals Judge, Southern District

    Shall Judge Gary W. Lynch of the Southern District Court of Appeals

be retained in office?

13,511 - Yes

2,797 - No

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

    Proposed by the 100th General Assembly

    (First Regular Session)

    (SS SCS SJR 14 & 9)

    Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two

term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to

the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?

    State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings

from this proposal.

8,965 - Yes

8,715 - No

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

    Proposed by the 100th General Assembly

    (Second Regular Session)

    (SS 3 SJR 38)

    Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;

• Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;

• Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by:

(i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts

from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan

commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.

    State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual

local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a

total unknown amount.

10,435 - Yes

7,310 - No

Stone County Health Department Question

    Should the Board of Trustees of the Stone County Health Department

be authorized to adjust the operating levy from the current .0785 cents

to .10 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation to maintain

and improve health protection, prevention and promotion for Stone County

residents.

9,108 - Yes

8,610 - No

City of Kimberling City Proposition A

    Shall the City of Kimberling City, Missouri contract with White

River Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc, its successors and assigns, to

provide electric service for ten (10) years to customers located within

the city limits?

696 - Yes

780 - No

