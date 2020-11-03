The following are the results from Stone County with all 18 precincts having reports. The results are not official until they are certified by the Stone County Clerk.
For President and Vice President
14,716 - Donald J. Trump, Mikael R. Pence (Rep)
3,486 - Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris (Dem)
145 - Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Lib)
22 - Howie Hawkins, Angela Nicole Walker (Grn)
9 - Don Blankenship, William Mohr (Cst)
0 - write in
For Governor
14,618 - Mike Parson (Rep)
3,379 - Nicole Galloway (Dem)
250 - Rik Combs (Lib)
63 - Jerome Howard Bauer (Grn)
0 - write in
For Lieutenant Governor
14,681 - Mike Kehoe (Rep)
3,025 - Alissa Canady (Dem)
240 - Bill Slantz (Lib)
101 - Kelley Dragoo (Grn)
0 - write in
For Secretary of State
14,804 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (Rep)
2,935 - Yinka Faleti (Dem)
242 - Carl Herman Freese (Lib)
77 - Paul Lehmann (Grn)
66 - Paul Venagle (Cst)
0 - write in
For State Treasurer
14,751 - Scott Fitzpatrick (Rep)
2,948 - Vicki Lorenz Englund (Dem)
250 - Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (Lib)
49 - Joseph Civettini (Grn)
0 - write in
For Attorney General
14,763 - Eric Schmitt (Rep)
2,848 - Rich Finneran (Dem)
362 - Kevin C Babcock (Lib)
0 - write in
For U.S. Representative Dist. 7
14,179 - Billy Long (Rep)
3,122 - Teresa Montseny (Dem)
567 - Kevin Craig (Lib)
0 - write in
For State Senator Dist. 29
15,943 - Mike Moon (Rep)
0 - write in
For State Representative Dist. 138
15,901 - Brad Hudson (Rep)
0 - write in
For State Representative Dist. 158
137 - Scott Cupps (Rep)
15 - Brenda McKinney (Dem)
0 - write in
For Northern Commissioner
7,254 - Wayne Blades (Rep)
0 - write in
For Southern Commissioner
8,731 - Hank Smythe (Rep)
0 - write in
For Sheriff
16,218 - Doug Rader (Rep)
0 - write in
For Assessor
15,898 - Matt Daugherty (Rep)
0 - write in
For Coroner
15,853 - John Cunnyngham (Rep)
0 - write in
For Public Administrator
15,816 - Glenda “Wendy” Metcalf (Rep)
0 - write in
Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Shall Judge Patrica Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court be
retained in office?
13,460 - Yes
2,797 - No
Missouri Court of Appeals Judge, Southern District
Shall Judge Gary W. Lynch of the Southern District Court of Appeals
be retained in office?
13,511 - Yes
2,797 - No
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Proposed by the 100th General Assembly
(First Regular Session)
(SS SCS SJR 14 & 9)
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two
term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to
the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?
State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings
from this proposal.
8,965 - Yes
8,715 - No
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Proposed by the 100th General Assembly
(Second Regular Session)
(SS 3 SJR 38)
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
• Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;
• Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;
• Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by:
(i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts
from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan
commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.
State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual
local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a
total unknown amount.
10,435 - Yes
7,310 - No
Stone County Health Department Question
Should the Board of Trustees of the Stone County Health Department
be authorized to adjust the operating levy from the current .0785 cents
to .10 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation to maintain
and improve health protection, prevention and promotion for Stone County
residents.
9,108 - Yes
8,610 - No
City of Kimberling City Proposition A
Shall the City of Kimberling City, Missouri contract with White
River Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc, its successors and assigns, to
provide electric service for ten (10) years to customers located within
the city limits?
696 - Yes
780 - No
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.