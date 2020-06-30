This year will mark the 20th Annual Fire Cracker 5000.
The annual run is set for 7:30 a.m. on July 4.
Temporary/partial closure will occur from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. for portions of Lake Drive, Canal Street, Christopher Drive and Worthing Street within the Lucia Ridge Neighborhood.
Along with parts of the Branson Landing and the city’s Lakeside RV Park.
According to a press release, fewer than 100 participants are expected for this year’s run.
Postcards are to be distributed to all residents and business owners that could be affected by this event due to road closures.
According to a release, the Branson Police Department is anticipating approximately $141 in costs for staff time to assist with the event.
