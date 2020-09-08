Crafters, Medieval knights, historians, artists, cosplayers and more will fill the streets of Downtown Hollister as the 4th Annual State of the Ozarks Fest returns to Historic Downing Street on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston said he’s excited to announce that the bulk of SOTO Fest is still coming together featuring many of the same elements as it has in the past.
“SOTO Fest is the annual celebration of State of the Ozarks to preserve and celebrate Ozark culture. It is also a celebration of our State of the Ozarks member community,” said Heston. “The event is free to the public. It’s an extremely varied festival, but we are seeing a lot of local craftsmen and fine arts, which is typical. But because of this year, I think its important to note that State of the Ozarks Fest is going to be a craft fair as well.”
Heston shared that he expects to have around 70 vendors this year, some of which will be attending their very first SOTO Fest.
“Marshall Howden is coming with his Song of Hope Stage. So the limestone stage across from Hook and Ladder Pizza will be transformed into the Song of Hope Stage. We know for sure that will include … vocalist Luke Acker,” said Heston. “Also new this year is Independent Fighting Systems with Ian Garrison. Independent Fighting Systems will be doing live demonstrations. Ian has trained mixed marital arts cage match fighters and has personally competed all over the world, including in Southeast Asia.”
While there will be some new vendors attending the festival, Heston said he’s excited to share there will also be some great returning participants as well.
“Order of the Red Boar will be returning with live steel medieval combat and they are scheduled for two fights during the day. One at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. Those will be on the street of course, Downing Street. I think it’s important to note with Order of the Red Boar they are live steel fighting, they are in full armor and they’re doing the real thing. It is not a choreographed fight. They do not use sharpened weapons, but they use real weapons,” said Heston. “La’Mik Cosplay will be there and they are returning from last year. Queen City Beard and Mustache Federation is returning. Silver Anvil Metal Crafts will be having knife shows several times during the day. Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be doing live painting on the street. Kirk Lewis is returning as a blacksmith and also with his Viking shield wall. Gary Parton is coming back with his Flint Knappers Camp.”
Brent and Becky Pashcall will also be returning to the festival with their Interactive Ozark History Displays, as well as Kira Kira the dance cover group out of Springfield.
Part of the SOTO Fest experience is coming to enjoy the vendors who have set up booths and activities, but Heston added that a secondary purpose for the festival is to give the community a chance to express themselves.
“It is very important for our community’s wellbeing and for mental wellness and for just building community to let people be themselves,” said Heston. “Sometimes the most authentic version of ourselves is in cosplay or in reenactment or period clothing. So we definitely encourage everyone that if they are into cosplay or if they’re historic reenactors to please feel free to show up with your stuff, come in cosplay. We are actively inviting cosplayers to attend. It really adds a unique dynamic to what is already a unique street festival.”
Due to the pandemic, Heston said he also wanted folks to know in advance that they are complying with all of the Hollister city wide protocols to help keep both vendors and attendees safe during the event.
“Booth spaces will be set at a minimum of six-feet apart. Masks for vendors and guests are recommended, but are not required in the city of Hollister. We do recommend social distancing for guests,” said Heston. “Of course we will be encouraging and maintaining sanitation of all common surfaces and encouraging everyone to practice good personal hygiene. Our request to the public is if you are sick, and not necessarily just from COVID-19, but if you have an infectious disease our deepest condolences and we just encourage you to plan to attend the 2021 event.”
SOTO Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendor applications are still being accepted and can be found at stateoftheozarks.net along with additional event information.
