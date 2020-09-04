A new floating restaurant is coming to the Port of Kimberling Marina & Resort.
According to Gary Morris, he and his wife, Sally Morris, as well as their youngest daughter Meredith and her husband Kevin Watson, will continue to operate their business Pizza By The Chef in Branson West and will build on to their family affair by opening up Pier 28 Pizza & Grill.
The restaurant is set to open in May 2021.
Pier 28 Pizza & Grill won’t just have the pizza locals have loved for the last 15 years, but will also offer all the things one would find at a dock restaurant.
“We thought it needed to be more than a pizzeria since it’s a dock restaurant,” said Morris. “We thought it needed to be lake food as well: Burgers, fries, fish, chicken, shrimp and all the food you’d get on a dock at a lake restaurant.”
The restaurant will be approximately 6,000 square feet, will seat approximately 80 people inside and 120 outside, and the outside will be covered, according to Morris.
“It will be a seasonal restaurant,” said Morris. “In other words, we’ll open in the spring and close in the fall. We’ll probably open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 or 10 p.m. depending on the day. We’ll be open seven days a week from Memorial (Day) to Labor Day, probably weekends in the off season, as long as weather permits.”
The restaurant will be accessible by land and water and will offer delivery within the boundaries of Port of Kimberling Marina & Resort.
According to Morris, there will be 30 spots for boats to park and additional land parking for vehicles.
The Port of Kimberling Marina & Resort has stated that they are excited to welcome the new addition of Pier 28 Pizza & Grill.
“A restaurant is a huge draw for our marina and it is a destination on the lake,” relayed Port of Kimberling Marina & Resort Owner Ryan Hamilton, through Port of Kimberling Marina & Resort, Marketing and Revenue Manager Rachel Strother, in an email.
“Ryan & Tracy have been big fans for years of the food from Gary & Sally at Pizza By The Chef and they expressed an interest after the fire. We came together and came up with a plan that worked for both of us and then got slowed down by COVID. We both were cautious in the spring and put off plans until we knew more. The crowds soon came and gave us both optimism for the new restaurant, and we’re full steam ahead.”
Pier 28 Pizza & Grill will take the place of the former Coyote’s Dockside Cafe and Pub that was destroyed by a fire Aug. 17, 2019, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Visit ‘Pier 28 Pizza & Grill’ on Facebook.
