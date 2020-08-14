The Stone County Health Department has confirmed that eight individuals who attended the Soul Harvest Revival in Crane have tested positive for COVID-19.
“These individuals were symptomatic and contagious during the Soul Harvest Revival,” according to a statement from the Stone County Health Department. “The positive cases are spread out over multiple counties, as well as their contacts. Contact tracing of these cases have identified 67 individuals who have been quarantined for 14 days from their last date of exposure. Several of these contacts are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results. SCHD will continue to monitor these individuals for the duration of their quarantine.”
The press release states that more than 100 people were at the revival, which took place Aug. 2-7.
“Due to multiple cases attending this event on multiple days without social distancing, the potential for exposure is very high,” the health department stated on social media.
Stone County Health Department Administrator Pam Barnett said in a press release that they have not been able to identify all the individuals at the revival.
“In a case like this where the names of all the attendees are not known, we have to rely on the community to contact us,” she said. “We are aware that all individuals who attended the revival have not been in contact with us. This is an unfortunate situation for our community and specifically the town of Crane. In order to contain the spread of the virus we have to know who attended and whether or not they have become ill since attending. We sincerely hope that if the attendees are not willing to contact the health department they will consider that they could be contagious and spread the illness to someone who is not able to recover. We urge anyone who attended to quarantine, monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.”
According to the release, when New Life Fellowship church was alerted to the positive cases they made the decision to only provide “Live Feed” services for the duration of the quarantine period. The health department said it is working closely with New Life Fellowship Church to identify exposed individuals and quarantine them, as necessary.
As of Thursday, the Stone County Health Department had reported a total of 160 cases of COVID-19 among Stone County residents, with 103 having recovered, and one death.
The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. The CDC is also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders). The cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
For information, call the Stone County Heath Department at 417-357-6134, or visit stonecountyhealthdepartment.com.
