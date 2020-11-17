An Omaha, Arkansas, resident who performed on Broadway, in movies and on television, died last week due to complications from coronavirus, according to a statement from her publicist.
Lynn Kellogg Simpers, who, as Lynn Kellogg, starred as Sheila in the original 1968 Broadway production of Hair, died Nov. 12 of complications from the coronavirus. She was 77.
A native of Appleton, Wisconsin, and alumna of Greenwich Village’s legendary Bitter End coffee house, the folksinger/guitarist was known for her voice’s perfect pitch and extraordinary range, which she parlayed into a part in Hair.
Hair propelled Kellogg Simpers to several years of guest appearances on The Tonight Show, The Merv Griffin Show, The Johnny Cash Show and The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour as well as a role in the Elvis Presley western Charro. Her USO shows for Vietnam troops led to several additional years of touring with grammy-winning folk artist Gordon Lightfoot.
In the mid-1970s she transitioned to developing educational television content for children. She received both an Emmy Award for her original song compositions and a George Foster Peabody Award for programming excellence for her ABC network show, Animals, Animals, Animals, which co-starred Hal Linden and wildlife expert Roger Caras.
In her later years, Kellogg Simpers devoted herself to Christian music ministry, traveling from her home in Omaha, Arkansas to churches, schools and concert halls around the country.
Lynn Kellogg Simpers is survived by her husband, John Simpers, sister Ede Kellogg Morris, brothers John and Harry Kellogg, stepson son Justin Simpers, and grandson Austin Noah Simpers.
