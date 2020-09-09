A CoxHealth employee at a Branson clinic has died from COVID-19.
According to a statement from CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards, Marie Brumbaugh, 40, was a medical assistant.
In his statement, he said Bumbaugh “served our patients with great kindness, compassion, and honor, prioritizing the health and safety of others.”
Edwards said CoxHealth was sharing some information about Brumbaugh’s death in order to be transparent with CoxHealth workers and with the community. He said it is unknown whether she contracted the virus from community spread or from a patient she cared for who later tested positive.
A scholarship has been established for Brumbaugh’s daughter at the CoxHealth Foundation. Anyone wishing to contribute can contact contact Lisa Alexander at Lisa.Alexander@coxhealth.com.
The complete statement from Edwards:
I am heartbroken to share that a CoxHealth employee has passed away from COVID-19.
Marie Brumbaugh was a medical assistant at one of our clinics in the Branson area, and was only 40 years old. She served our patients with great kindness, compassion, and honor, prioritizing the health and safety of others.
We share this in order to remain transparent to our CoxHealth family and the community, but our information is limited to honor the privacy of Marie and her family.
We do not know the source of the infection with certainty. There is a possibility she may have contracted the virus while caring for a patient undergoing routine clinic care unrelated to COVID-19. The patient needed to be unmasked for a short time during the course of treatment, and tested positive for COVID-19 after the clinic visit. It is also possible she acquired it in the community as the prevalence has been high in and around Taney County.
We deeply mourn the loss of our colleague and friend, and offer our love and support to her family and loved ones. A scholarship and support fund has been established for Marie’s daughter at the CoxHealth Foundation, and anyone who wishes to contribute should contact Lisa Alexander.
This is a somber time in our family at CoxHealth, and this loss is a realization of our greatest fear. We pray that it will serve as a reminder to our community of the seriousness of this disease.
Please honor this loss by remaining physically distant, diligently masking, and washing your hands. If you do not do these things to protect yourself, please do them to protect those around you. Please be safe, and think of others.
