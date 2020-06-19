The Taney County Shrine Club is still accepting player applications for its 11th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 27.
The tournament is a four-person scramble and is being held at the Holiday Hills Golf Course in Branson.
This tournament is open to players of all abilities and has an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The cost to play in the tournament is $340 per four-person team or $85 per person. Players will also have access to two mulligans for an additional $10.
Taney County Shrine Club Hospital Chairman John Grisham explained the money raised during this annual event is placed in a travel fund that is then used when local families are in need of assistance with expenses to travel to and from the nearest Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“Our main hospital for our area is in St. Louis, and if a child is burned, it’s in Cincinnati, Ohio,” said Grisham. “Our hospitals operate a little bit different. They try not to keep the child very long. Of course, depending on the procedures they have to go through, a lot of them are what they call an outpatient. They’ll make different trips to the hospital, and that’s a lot of the travel funds from the golf tournament and our big garage sale that’s in September.
“Those funds are raised primarily for getting the children from the Taney County area to St. Louis or Cincinnati.”
For the golf tournament, Grisham said there is still plenty of room for more participants. As of press time, Grisham said they currently only have 18 teams.
The tournament also has two individuals looking for two other players to make a team.
“Holiday Hills is a friendly golf course for anyone that plays golf. You can be the best and shoot par and you can enjoy the course and you can be someone who shoots 100 and still enjoy it. But with it being a four-man scramble, any team can get in there and win,” said Grisham. “There’s three flights, and there’s three winners. You’ve got Championship, A and B flights, and you’ve got first, second and third in each one. So if we have 18 teams, we’ll have nine teams that are going to win something.
“So it’s a good deal there.”
Following the tournament, all participants are invited to the Taney County Shrine Club on T Highway in Branson for a lunch, which is included in the tournament ticket price.
“A real big draw is, we have a strip steak, baked potato, salad and dessert luncheon. Nobody else that I know of has a spread like that, for at least the money that we ask for from the teams,” said Grisham. “In other words they’re playing golf for $85 that gives them the golf cart, they get to play with three friends or three individuals that they get to know, they come out here to relax and they’ll get a steak lunch, which is anywhere between $18 to $22 at a restaurant.
So you get to figuring that out, it’s the best golf tournament around for just the average duffer.”
The luncheon will also include the awards ceremony and a silent auctions. Grisham said that on top of the division awards, they’ll also be awards for closet to the pins and longest drive.
Grisham said they currently have a handful of items for the silent auction, but they are still accepting items from anyone who would like to make a donation.
Some of the items include a hat and a golf towel that have both been signed by professional golfer John Daly and a couple of ladies jackets that have been autographed by singer Pam Tillis.
The club is also offering hole sponsorships for $100 per sign, per hole. The deadline to register as a team, an individual or for a hole sponsorship is Wednesday, June 24.
To book a team or for additional information contact Grisham at 417-593-9730 or Scott Adrian at 417-332-7607.
