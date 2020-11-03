Branson Park user fees will see a slight increase starting in 2021.
At the Oct. 27 Board of Aldermen meeting, city of Branson Parks Director Cindy Shook brought before the aldermen a presentation with the proposed changes and addressed the increased fiscal demand on the Parks Department that helped lead to the increases.
The resolution passed unanimously.
“This resolution adopts Park User Fees for 2021 and addresses increased fiscal demands to sustain the current level of service,” said Shook. “Expenses such as administration, personnel and maintenance costs have been considered in the proposed change. New fees are being established for youth sports, aquatics, field rentals, dog park and the campground.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, fee increases represent a multi-year plan designed to off-set the mandated minimum wage increase of $12 in 2023 and are designed to cover a phased in wage increase for seasonal workers.
“These fees represent a multi year plan designed to off-set the mandated minimum wage increases that are coming in 2023, although it keeps going up every year, it will eventually be at $12 a hour. These fees are designed to cover a phased-in wage increase for seasonal workers, such as: life guards, concessionaires and day camp counselors.”
According to the ‘Fee Survey - 10/1/2020’ included in the staff report, some individual sport entry fees will increase by approximately $5, some team sport entry fees will increase by approximately $50, a pool daily pass will increase by $1, a RV site will increase by approximately $3-5, along with several other increases across the various entities that are included in the parks department.
The fee increases are also designed to help off-set operational expenses due to the parks department being faced with a 25% decrease in subsidy due to the decrease in sales tax revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In addition to the minimum wage increase, the parks department is being faced with a 25% decrease in subsidy due to the decline in sales tax revenues due to COVID,” said Shook. “Therefore, additional fees are necessary to off-set operational expenses.
“A survey’s been attached of fees from area’s parks departments and other campgrounds with similar amenities as a reference. The attached fee schedule outlines the recommended fee changes for 2021. The advisory park board voted to support and recommend fee changes to the Board of Aldermen for approval and I’d be happy to recommend the bill to the board.”
According to the report, the proposed fee increases are based on the 2019 participation totals and site rentals at the RV Park and is estimated to bring in an additional $115,246 to the Branson Parks and Recreation Department.
Alderman Larry Milton suggested after the initial presentation to make the increases even larger to be competitive with private businesses, however there was no official motion made to increase the rates even further than originally proposed. Therefore sticking with the plan to stay with the idea of incremental increases over time.
“As I was looking through this earlier, our campground fees, across the board, are less than all the private campgrounds,” said Milton. “I guess I want to make two points, one is: I don’t know how healthy it is for the city to be competing with private enterprise and charging lower rates. On the surface that doesn’t fit well. The other point is our rates are between $5-14 dollars less than these other comparables you have in here and if we raised our rates by $10 I think it would put the other companies at a more fair playing field.
“I’m not sure how many campground sites we lease per year. I looked up the budget, the dollar amount was eight hundred and some thousand dollars in fees from the campground and if we averaged $40, I think I came up with between 20,000 and 25,000 nights per year and if we were able to raise it by $10 my math says that maybe we could generate an extra $200,000 and be competitive with the privately owned companies.”
“I think that the survey that we have, not everybody always lists exactly their rates because private businesses have the opportunity to go down and raise rates depending on demand that say a public entity doesn’t have,” said Shook in response.
“With that being said, our plan as I mentioned, minimum wage is going up to $12 starting in 2023. We’re having to pass on a dollar increase next year so you all will be seeing me again, so there will be incremental increases but I think you make a fair point. There was a great discussion in our park board about this and so I think the park board, it would be, do you want to increase it initially more off the bat or do you want increase it, I think our increases right now are 8-12 percent. So, do you want to do that this year and then increase it next year and increase it next year, which is kind of our plan to do it incrementally to not give sticker shock. I think either way is OK.”
For the complete agenda item or to listen to the Oct. 27 meeting, visit the ‘Agendas and Minutes’ page or the ‘Live Stream’ link at bransonmo.gov
