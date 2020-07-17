The use of abstentions by some Branson aldermen has brought city staff to officially bring forward a bill to amend the section of Branson’s municipal code that pertains to abstentions.
According to a staff report by the city of Branson, the common law rule in Missouri is that a councilman (aldermen) has a duty to vote.
City Attorney Chris Lebeck said during the introduction of the bill that the purpose of this ordinance is to clean up the ordinance and how abstentions are to be handled.
“So, what’s the solution when somebody strategically tries to use an abstention to frustrate the vote on an item to basically take the Mayor out of the picture?,” asked Lebeck.
“Well, (according to) Missouri Municipal League, there’s a couple different methods. First method is kind of the method where the mayor, you’ve probably heard this every single board meeting since this first occurred, has the ability under Robert’s Rules of Order to control the order and decorum of the meeting. The mayor can make a statement advising everybody that any abstentions can be recast as ‘no’ votes. We can’t recast them in the affirmative.
“The best practice is to codify a rule that says that if somebody abstains that’s counted in the negative. That’s what we’re accomplishing here today.”
Following the introduction of the bill, during public comment, Marshall Howden, who serves on the Branson Planning Commission and who has said he will run for mayor in April, expressed his views on the topic.
“Respectfully, I’d like to be blunt in this comment,” said Howden. “We talk up here about any two members and yet we hear a lot about one alderman doesn’t equate to the board.
“However, that’s somewhat of an opinion in my estimation. I mean, one alderman does have prerogative and one alderman has prerogative to bring up something, one alderman has a prerogative to advocate for something. I think it would be easier to define what I was trying to say if people didn’t run as independents like we like to do here in Branson and it was a party system.
“I’ll give an example. Let’s say we had three aldermen that were Democrats and we had three aldermen that were Republicans. It was similar to, kind of, what we had on the previous board, and we had kind of a three-to-three split at least on some issues. In that case, the mayor kind of caucused with one of the sides as well as our city administrator and our city attorney.
“So, I would be careful with what we’re trying to kind of elude to up here, which sounds a lot like trying to kind of discourage dissent on the Board of Aldermen by saying it has to be the whole board, because in that case you’re not always going to get the whole board to agree on everything.”
His comment did receive a response from Alderman Larry Milton.
“Marshall, I agree with you 100%,” said Milton.
City Administrator Stan Dobbins said he did not agree.
“I don’t,” responded Dobbins to Milton’s comment. “He’s not going to stand up there and lie about me. I’m sick and tired of his lies. I do not stand with any of you six (the board of aldermen). I stand for the city of Branson, and for him to say that I took anyone’s side, on any issue, is a bold-faced lie.”
Alderman Milton then continued by saying, “OK, you’re out of line, city administrator….Just kidding….I see this, again, differently. There’s obviously conflicting laws, conflicting rules, conflicting opinions on how to handle abstentions.”
To which Lebeck responded with “there’s not,” referring to the nature of the information provided.
After much discussion, the amendment passed its first reading with a vote of four ‘yes’ votes and one ‘no’ vote, by Alderman Larry Milton.
Alderman Kevin McConnell, who has recently submitted his resignation, with an effective date of Aug. 7, was not present at the meeting.
The addition to the Branson Municipal Code, what’s in bold, reads as follows with the proposed changes:
Sec. 2-77. - Method of Voting; Abstentions
(a) All votes shall be by voice voting, roll call, show of hands, or electronic voting device that clearly indicated each member’s individual vote or a statement of abstention if not voting.
The minutes of the proceedings of the board shall record the individual votes on all items voted upon.
(b) If a member of the board abstains from voting on an item, then that abstention shall be recast as a no vote for counting and recording of the individual votes on the item.”
This item will be brought before the Board of Aldermen at their next regular scheduled meeting (approximately July 28) for a final read.
Visit bransonmo.gov for information.
