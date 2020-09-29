The Branson aldermen gave final approval for deck repair on a U.S. 65 bridge that overlooks Lake Taneycomo.
This repair will be at no financial cost to the city.
According to the city of Branson Director of Public Works Keith Francis at a Sept. 8 meeting, MoDOT has not gone out to bid on this project yet. However, there is hope for a contractor to be under contract by the end of the year and start early spring, but the definite timeline is currently still unknown. The repair should take approximately six months to partially remove, via hydroblasting, and replace both bridge decks.
According to a staff report provided by the city of Branson, “the Missouri Department of Transportation will be repairing the bridge deck and providing signage for safety purposes at their own cost.”
MoDOT reported that they will be coordinating door-to-door visits with property owners and providing informational flyers notifying them of temporary road closures.
According to the report, the MHTC is requesting the city temporarily close and vacate Sunset Road, which is located under the bridges, during the construction period.
The agreement that was passed by the aldermen, between the city and the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission, gives the MHTC permission to work on the project even though part of the project lies within the city limits of Branson.
The agreement states that the MHTC temporarily accepts the portion of Sunset Road that is located east and west of Highway 65 as part of the State Highway System for the duration of the construction.
With the completion of the bridge deck repair, the city will take back control of Sunset Road.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.