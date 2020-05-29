The Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC) is opening a new community art center in Downtown Hollister in July.
SMAC had originally planned to be hosting their first annual members show at their new building on 7 Downing Street in Hollister, at Branson Underground Gallery.
However, due to construction issued, an official said they are now planning to open the first Friday in July.
“By opening an art center, SMAC is taking on a lot more responsibility, especially in light of our current new era,” stated SMAC board member Lynnette Horn in a press release. “So I want to assure you all that we are taking health and safety very seriously.
“We will do everything possible to make visiting the gallery and attending our camps and classes as safe for you and your family.
“And it goes without saying that if you show any signs of sickness, you should stay at home.”
According to Horn, the new community art center is almost complete. SMAC is also highlighting their business partnership with Branson Underground.
“There’s a lot happening in SMAC this month as we get ready to open the doors to the new SMAC Art Center,” stated Horn. “First of all a big thank you to the folks at Branson Underground, who stepped forward to sponsor our art gallery, which will be called Branson Underground Art Gallery for the next 12 months.”
According to a press release, Branson Underground is a new organization that provides a voice for local artists that may not fit into a traditional venue or genre.
SMAC actually is hosting a “naming campaign” if other local businesses, like Branson Underground, want to take part in a sponsorship opportunity to receive marketing opportunities at the first Community Art Center in Hollister.
For more information about sponsorships or events call 417.598.1568 or email info@SMAC-art.org
Visit smac-art.org or their Facebook page.
