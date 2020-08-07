Branson West this week became the latest town in the Tri-Lakes area to approve a face-covering mandate.
On Wednesday, the city approved a mandate that will go into effect Aug. 12 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect “for up to three successive 30-day periods, unless rescinded earlier,” according to city documents.
The ordinance states that a face covering will be required in all public spaces. Violations of the ordinance are subject to a fine of up to $50.
Exceptions to the ordinance include those younger than 13; being outdoors when able to social distance; being outdoors in close quarters with a family member or someone living in the same home; any person with a documented health condition that would prevent the wearing of a mask; anyone hearing impaired or someone communication with someone hearing impaired; anyone consuming food, drink, or who is smoking while seated in a public place; anyone in the water at a swimming pool or lake; anyone obtaining services involving the face or nose; Any person playing a sport or exercising; anyone performing on a fixed stage; anyone engaged in public speaking who is socially distanced; and any safety officer engaged in an emergency situation.
Businesses are required to post the following sign at all points of entry or exit:
“It is a violation of law to enter the premises without a face covering. Please maintain at least six feet of distance between individuals that are not family members or do not reside together.”
The signs are to be provided by the city of Branson West.
