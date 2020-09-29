Teresa Montseny recently announced that she has stepped away from the Missouri 7th District U.S. Congressional race.
At this stage in the race, her name will remain on the ballot.
She was running against Republican incumbent Billy Long. Other candidates include Libertarian candidate Kevin Craig and write-in candidate Audrey Richards.
“I regretfully resign from my race against Billy Long,” Montseny said in a press release. “My health is declining and family issues compel me to step down. This is a deeply wrenching decision and I have a message for all citizens of Missouri’s 7th Congressional District.
“The country stands at the abyss of destruction and only the people can determine our fate. Hate is learned…unlearn it. Don’t allow yourselves to be manipulated by the 1-2% of the wealthiest who use dark money to control elections and your vote to protect and increase their personal interests. Don’t allow Billy Long who ignores the interests of the average voter, votes with Trump, refuses to meet with his constituents, and votes against the needs of ‘The People’ to be re-elected.
“Fact check, take the time to watch and read more than one media source this is our responsibility if we want to be free. There are non-partisan websites that track politicians: www.VoteSmart.org and www.Ballotpedia.org – track them.
“This district deserves real representation. Someone who serves everyone, not just Democrats but, Republicans, Independents…all the people in the 7th District. The Missouri Democratic Party will chose someone who will do this. Please save our country.”
