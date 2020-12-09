The Branson chamber has a new leader.
Jason Outman will become the new president and CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the chamber. He comes to Branson from a similar position in Columbia, S.C.
“We had a collaborative hiring process and believe that Jason Outman is a great fit for the role,” stated chamber board Chairman Tim Scott in the press release. “I believe his leadership, experience and perspective will go a long way toward increasing visitation to Branson and, ultimately, the success of our community.”
The Branson Chamber has been looking for a new leader ever since Jeff Seifried announce in June that he was leaving the position. In July, he took a job as President/CEO of Connell Insurance.
Outman is a graduate of Strayer University with an MBA in Hospitality and Tourism Management and comes to Branson from his previous position as Executive Director with Experience Columbia SC.
He began his tourism career at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and later joined Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports & Tourism in Columbia, South Carolina where he was Director of Sales & Services for four years.
In 2014, Outman joined Experience Columbia SC where, for the last six years, he has served as executive director leading the tourism, conventions, and sports teams.
“We are excited to see Jason join the CVB and Chamber organization as the new CEO,” Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Chairman Derek Smith said in the release. “He brings a fresh perspective and years of DMO expertise to our amazing destination. His passion for destination promotion and approach to researched-based marketing should drive more visitors and business to our area. We welcome Jason and his family to the Ozarks and look forward to working with him to market the TCED.”
Most recently, Outman completed the Destinations International Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) program, while serving on the Convention Sales & Services Committee, as well as the Advocacy Committee.
He and his wife, Yavonda, have two children and enjoy boating, sporting events, theater, and spending time with their three dogs.
“The City was pleased to be part of the selection process for the incoming CEO,” said Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins in the release. “We are thrilled with the new possibilities and experience Jason brings and look forward to building on an already strong relationship with the Chamber/CVB. I feel Jason will take us to a whole new level. I loved his energy, knowledge, and strong family commitment from the first time we met.”
