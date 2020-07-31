Central Bank of Branson, located at 400 S. Business 65 in Downtown Branson, celebrated its 70th birthday with a ribbon cutting.
Senior Vice President Mike Booth, at Central Bank, who’s been at the bank more than 41 years, highlighted how Central Bank of Branson is a community bank, and it’s their goal to continue helping in any way that they can.
“Central Bank has been helping people in one fashion or another in our community for over 70 years now, and that’s what we’re celebrating is our 70th birthday,” said Booth. “We’re here to be part of the success of Branson and to help in any way that we can.
“Our mission and our job is to go out and help the area. We are a community bank. That means we help the community.”
Booth also highlighted how the employees are not just employees, but valued members of the community.
He said Central Bank will continue its mission to be at one with the community.
“I’ve watched this bank help many, many people grow Branson,” said Booth. “I’ve watched this bank be a part of the community. The employees of the bank have not just worked here, they’ve been volunteers throughout our community, they’ve held positions on the school board, on city council.
“They’ve held positions at the Chamber of Commerce, on the hospital (board of directors). This bank is all about being part of Branson, Missouri and the Hollister area and Branson West.”
