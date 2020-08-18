The Branson Parks & Recreation Department is still planning on holding their annual fall Community Garage Sale.
The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Branson RecPlex and Baseball Field parking lots.
Vendor setup will begin at 6 a.m.
According to a press release from the city of Branson, there will be more than 75 booths at the sale.
Booth spaces are still available for a $15 fee and are approximately 18 feet by 18 feet in size.
To register for a booth visit the Branson RecPlex at 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy or go online at secure.rec1.com/MO/branson-mo/catalog.
Visit bransonparksandrecreation.com or call 417.335.2368 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.