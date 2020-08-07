Hollister R-V School District has released their COVID-19 operating plan.
According to the release sent out by the Hollister R-V School District, “the Hollister R-V School District remains focused on protecting the safety and well-being of students, staff, and their families and is taking action to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”
The following is Hollister’s COVID-19 operating plan.
The first day of school is scheduled for August 24 and open enrollment began August 5.
There will be two learning options. No.1 is seated, in-person instruction and No.2 is fully virtual learning with instruction provided by Edgenuity.
“The Hollister R-V School District will operate on a tiered level of protocols based upon city, county, and state guidelines and will consider the percentage of site population testing positive for COVID-19 relative to the environment of the school building,” stated the release. “Each building has its own unique needs based upon student ages, building layouts, and other factors. Therefore, specific operating plans will vary for each building.”
There will be four levels of daily operation (green, yellow, orange and red) which will be communicated on the homepage of the district website. A change in operation level will be communicated through the regular communication channels.
Hollister R-V School District is anticipating beginning the school year on the yellow operating level, meaning the campus will be open with higher levels of protocols in place.
In regards to face coverings they will be required when social distancing is not possible. However, face covering usage will depend upon the tiered level that is being operated on, as well as, age and area appropriateness.
Everyone will be required to wear a face covering on the school bus. All riders will have assigned seats and buses will be disinfected after each use.
All students and staff should be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms at home before each school day. If a student is found to have a temperature above 100 degrees they will promptly be sent home.
Any individual who is tested for COVID-19 should remain at home while waiting for a diagnosis and any individual who tests positive must be released by the Taney County Health Department before returning to school.
Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the day and frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized often by professionally trained staff.
Visitors during the school day will be limited to office areas only. Schools will be closed to outside visitors (like guest speakers) and the drop off and pick up of students will be held strictly to the carline. If anyone needs further means of communication, they are encouraged to contact the office to schedule an appointment.
Hollister R-V School District will continue to offer athletics and extracurricular activities and will continue to consult with the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) and other schools in the same conference and district as more information becomes available.
According to their website, the Hollister R-V School District COVID-19 Operating Plan is likely to change as more information becomes available and new guidelines are made.
Visit hollister.k12.mo.us for the complete operating plan.
