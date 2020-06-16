A new gymnastics center is coming to the Branson area.
“The reason we chose Hollister is, I feel like small towns are often overlooked in sports,” said Director and Head Coach Connie McBroom.
“We want people to see that there are talented children everywhere and they need the chance to be seen. I want to show the state that the city of Hollister has talented young people that are going places.”
Legends Gymnastics Academy, located at 125 Industrial Park Drive Suite A in Hollister, is all about gymnastics.
“Our gym is strictly gymnastics based,” said McBroom. “We will train young ladies and boys to be gymnasts, to achieve a dream that they want to succeed. Gymnastics is not just about competition, it’s about helping build great human beings. I’ve coached girls who have followed their dreams into military life, they’ve followed their dreams into college. They may not be gymnasts in college, but maybe they’re running track, but they’re stronger and they’re better people for it. They are disciplined, they’re polite and they’re overall good human beings to other people.”
McBroom is a trained USA Gymnastics National Team Coach and a Level 4 / 5 judge. She has also been coaching for 15 years, has coached all levels and has coached several regional champions in both Xcel and the Junior Olympic programs.
Legends Gymnastics Academy is crossing t’s and dotting i’s to ensure a safe environment for their gymnasts.
“Our gym is SafeSport trained and all of our coaches have clean backgrounds, they’ve been background-checked, and they are going to be USAG certified saying that, yes, they can work in a USA gymnastics gym around children,” said McBroom. “We offer a viewing area for the parents, they can come in, it’s air conditioned, get on the internet, they can watch their gymnast do their different skills and have fun.
“We’re also going to be putting in a camera system, so if they’re (parents) not able to be here for some reason, they can just log in to our cameras, and they can watch the training from wherever they are. I want them to know their gymnasts are safe.”
Even though Legends Gymnastics Academy doesn’t officially open until July 1, their office is open starting Monday, June 15 from 8-5 p.m.
According to McBroom, starting July 1, the gym will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with various classes going on throughout the day. Team classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.
Free camps are also being offered July 1-3 so gymnasts can workout, meet the coaches, see the facility and decide what may be the best class for them.
‘Welcome back to Gymnastics’ is being held from 8 a.m. - noon. It is a camp for team gymnasts so they can get back in the groove of working out.
‘I’ve always DREAMED of being a Gymnast!’ being held from 2-6 p.m. is a camp for kids that have always wanted to try gymnastics but haven’t had the chance. Participates can work with coaches and find classes that work for them.
“We’re offering for team girls, girls who have been on a team and would like to possibly try out for our team. We’re having a team ‘Welcome back to Gymnastics’ camp that will be July 1, 2 and 3. It’s free for those girls to come in, meet our coaching staff and it gives us a chance to kind of evaluate the girls to see what team we would place them on,” said McBroom.
“And then we’re offering from 2-6 (‘I’ve always DREAMED of being a Gymnast!’ camp) on those same days, recreational gymnasts come in and just look at our facility, meet us and decide what classes would be best for them.”
To ensure your spot and skip the registration fees, make sure to register early.
There will also be an in-gym store for all of your gymnastic apparel needs.
“We are actually working with GK Elite. They sell leotards and they are going to be putting in some of their leotards into our facility where people can come in and purchase leotards, shorts, different things that they need to practice in,” said McBroom.
Visit legendsgymnastics.com or their Facebook page ‘Legends Gymnastics Academy,’ or call 417-320-3784.
