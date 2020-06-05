The 2020 Taney County Fair itself has been canceled, but a number of events are still being planned for the intended fair date of June 27.
Taney County Fair Board Member Douglas Bower said, because of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic, the annual carnival and amusement ride portion of the fair will not be happening.
“We have to lock that fair in at the first of the year,” said Bower. “With all this COVID going on, that was just an impossibility and it wouldn’t go over. So this year, unfortunately, we’re not going to have a fair.”
However, Bower said plans are still in place to welcome back Oklahoma Boys Promotions to host a demolition derby on June 27.
“It will be the last Saturday in June at this time. That is all dependent on what the state does as far as what level we’re at and what restrictions are put upon us, as well as the city of Forsyth government also has restrictions that we have to abide by,” said Bower. “At this point we are planning on the Oklahoma Boys will be putting the show for us whether it be this month or if we have to postpone until fall time.”
If the demolition derby does happen, Bower said, locals are welcome and encouraged to be a part of the event.
“The rules are all posted on our (Facebook page) online as well as they’re on the Oklahoma Boys website that you can go to find the rules,” said Bower. “Anybody that wants to build a car and can meet those rules is more than welcome to come and put an entry in and see how well they fare.”
Earlier this year, a swap meet was scheduled to take place at the Taney County Fairgrounds on March 21.
But like many events in March, it was canceled due to the pandemic. Bower said they intended to host the rescheduled swap meet, as well as a meet-the-candidates event, on the same morning of the demolition derby, but now those events are also currently up in the air.
“That’s all kind of postponed for the moment until we know for sure that we can continue as planned for that Saturday,” he said.
Bower said the Forsyth Board of Aldermen will be meeting on June 15. After that meeting, the fair board will know whether or not they’ll be able to host any of these events this month or if they’ll have to postpone them until later in the year.
“We plan to have a full day and night of events for two reasons: To get everybody back out and give them something to do, but also because people need to know what’s going on in their community. We’ve all been on lockdown for some time. Everybody’s itching to get out there and enjoy some fresh air and enjoy the company of others safely,” said Bower. “Right now, our restrictions at this point would be 50 people in a group or less, and that’s just not feasible for us to be able to put the derby on until they lift that restriction.”
Bower also said the Taney County Fair Board is always looking for more members.
“If anybody has the time and would like to see about joining, we meet the first Monday of every month at 6:30 at the fair grounds. So we’re always willing and welcoming of new people that would like to get out there and help the community and put on events.”
To stay up to date on the latest fair news and cancellation developments, visit the Taney County Fair’s page on Facebook.
