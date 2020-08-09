Branson police have arrested six individuals after a raid on a motel Sunday morning.
According to a statement from the city of Branson, a search warrant was executed on several rooms at the Metropolitan Motel at 300 Schaefer Drive in Branson at about 5:30 a.m.
Police said a “wide assortment of drugs and firearms were seized, along with evidence of a counterfeiting operation.”
Police served the warrant along with the Taney County Sheriff’s Department Special Operations Team. According to the police department, they are assisting the Sheriff’s Department with the investigation, as are The Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In all, six individuals were arrested, including a member of the motel management. The city’s statement says the individuals were transported to the Taney County Jail and that Branson police are communicating with the county prosecutor’s office and with Missouri Probation and Parole on the charges.
The full press release from the city of Branson:
