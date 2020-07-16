The Branson Board of Aldermen have postponed voting on an ordinance regarding mandating face coverings in the city of Branson.
The issue was postponed to July 28 at 2 p.m.
Several aldermen were not comfortable with aspects of the ordinance and chose to revisit it later rather than try to create a piecemeal ordinance through amendments.
If it had been approved, the ordinance would have gone into effect Monday, July 20 and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 20.
The eight hour meeting included testimony from experts and comments from 39 members of the public, both for and against. After the comments, some of the aldermen expressed their concerns with the ordinance.
Alderman Bill Skains said the ordinance needed some work.
“Do I think the city needs to mandate it (wearing masks)? I don’t think so, unless some other terms and conditions that are out there that make this more palatable cause I strongly suggest that they’re worn,” Skains said. “Be safe, wear a mask. I don’t want to see people go inside these buildings and start getting in fights...it’s happening all across the United States. I think it will affect, negatively, our tourism. I don’t want it to, but I think it will. With some reworking here and some thought in this process, could I support it? Yeah. As it’s written? Not necessarily.”
Alderman Larry Milton said he didn’t think the ordinance was justified.
“I know this is a very emotional issue we’re talking about...Putting in perspective, I think in my opinion that we may be premature pulling a trigger on a bill that mandates masks when you look at national death statistics and where Taney County sits,” Milton said.
The original ordinance has the following components:
- Requires individuals to wear face coverings while in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they are engaged in certain activities or under the age of thirteen.
- Requires operators of public places to ensure guests use face coverings.
- Requires signage at all businesses outlining requirements on social distancing and face coverings.
- Penalty for violating is a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.
There are several cut-out exceptions in the original ordinance in regards to who is required to wear a face covering:
- Children under the age of 13
- Any person with a health condition documented by a medical professional that prohibits wearing a face covering
- Any person who is hearing impaired, or someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication
- Any person who is in a public place consuming food, drink, or smoking while seated and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from other persons who are not family members or reside together, but such persons must wear a face covering while in waiting areas and while walking to and from seating or other parts of the premises
- Any person in the water at a swimming pool
- Any person who is obtaining a service involving the head, face or nose for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service
- Any person playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment
- Any person who is outdoors while maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet, except as otherwise provided in this Article
- Any person who is outdoors who is closer than six feet to family members or people who they reside with
- Any person performing on a fixed stage
- Any person engaged in public speaking who maintains a minimum physical distance of six feet from others who are not family members or who reside together
- Any public safety officer engaged in an emergency situation
According to city staff, 39 people came forward to speak during the public comment section that lasted approximately five hours.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the complete, original ordinance brought before the Aldermen at the July, 16 special meeting.
